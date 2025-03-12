Simple Decluttering Hacks You Need To Finally Get Your Home Tidy This Spring

If there's one thing that can instantly drag down your home aesthetic and functionality, its clutter. Despite your best intentions, it finds its way into your home and takes up residence. Indeed, when Yelp completed a 2025 survey of America's most loathsome chores, the dreaded task of home organization made the list at number #4, just behind the even more hated and stressful chore of carpet cleaning, followed by gutter cleaning, and window washing.

Yuck, yuck, and yuck. While decluttering is far less icky (or physically exhausting) than the top three chores, the long-term commitment alone is enough for people to avoid the task altogether. The idea that you need to tear apart your whole house, purge, reorganize, and put it all back is as overwhelming to think about as it is to do. And the last thing you want is to get halfway in with a massive reorganization project and burn out with mid-project regret syndrome, leaving a bigger mess than when you started.

Therefore, finding the motivation to kick off the decluttering process is often the hardest part. The good news is that there are small, actionable ways to get started small and make steady home organization and storage progress instead of stuffing it all into one miserable weekend.