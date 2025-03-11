Listen, hardly anyone likes doing chores. There are certainly some people that find cleaning the bathroom or raking the leaves to be therapeutic, but the reality is that most of us slog our way through our to-do list of mandatory tasks with very little joy, just doing our best to make them as quick and painless as possible. But let's be honest — some are definitely worse than others, right?

In fact, Yelp completed a 2025 survey of the top 10 most hated chores in the US, and while doozies like gutter cleaning, window washing, and grout scrubbing held prominent spots on the list, it was carpet cleaning(!) that took the top prize of being America's most despised chore. Now, considering how the fibers of carpet can harbor a whole plethora of dirt, dust, allergens, and mold when not properly maintained or regularly cleaned, there's no doubt that deep cleaning your carpets is a necessary evil if you don't plan on hiring a carpet cleaner ... but could it be less excruciating?

Yes, actually. Regular maintenance and correct technique helps a lot. Let's jump right into our guide on making your least favorite chore a bit easier to tolerate.