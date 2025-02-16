7 Tools You'll Need When Deep Cleaning Your House

Cleaning is relative; deep cleaning is not. However fastidious your mother-in-law appears to be, neither she nor her cleaning crew is deep cleaning her house every day, or every week. Deep cleaning your home is not about taking a swipe at the baseboards or running an increasingly dirty rag over every visible surface. It's about stripping nearly everything down to the materials it was made from. The floor under your refrigerator and your stove becomes nothing but floor again — no oily residue, no dust, no random pieces of macaroni stuck to the fridge's feet. There's no dust on your ceiling fan blades, and you've even taken a stab at vacuuming the dust out of the motor vents. Your coffee maker will be made of coffee maker, not limescale and espresso crust.

You're not going to manage all this with a Swiffer and a microfiber rag. A deep clean requires specialized gear. But so many products, even highly rated ones, are meant to improve the way things smell or look superficially. Lists of deep cleaning products are often gimmick-ridden infomercial gadgets ... and those aren't bad for ideas and inspiration. For example, it's actually a pretty good idea to put nearly everything on a pole and to make a super-narrow version of everything so you can reach up to the heights and into the gaps.

But that alone is not going to help you manage the grunt work you have ahead of you. What you'll want are quality gloves, brush attachments for your drill, scrapers, and more. Here are the tools you'll want to have on hand when you need to deep clean your house.