Transform An Old Pot Lid Into A Beautiful Decor Piece With Vintage Charm
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Even though that pot lid taking up space in your kitchen cabinet doesn't have a saucepan to match it anymore, there's no reason you can't put it to good use. All you need is a clever repurposing project, and it turns out that there are a bunch of brilliant ways to use old lids from pots around the house. For instance, have you ever thought about breaking them free to beautifully display photos? It's definitely not something you see every day, but TikTok creator whimsybarn shows how it takes only a few simple materials and practically no time to make a lid into a solid foundation for an upright picture holder. You just need wire, a pair of small pliers, and the photographs themselves. Although the end results should turn out charming regardless of which lids or photos you use, it's easy to give the project a vintage twist by selecting ones that come from decades ago.
Time to start looking for old pot lids. Many of us have a few floating around that we no longer use, but you could also check local thrift shops or yard sales for vintage lids with character. You're also going to need wire that's strong but flexible, like this SlopHaul Bendable Aluminum Craft Wire, since the project involves bending it.
The DIY allows you to cleverly display photos without frames, using a design that's similar to table number holders. With that being said, there isn't glass to protect them from dust or damage. You can consider picking vintage photos or printing current ones in black and white, and, of course, old Polaroids would bring a stylish classic aesthetic.
Craft the loveliest photo holders using pot lids and wire
Clean and prep your pot lid, removing rust spots with baking soda or vinegar, if needed, before applying your craft wire. Then, cut a piece of wire that's approximately 18 inches long. Starting from the center of the wire, wrap it around the pot lid's knob or handle a couple of times. You should now have two wires sticking out from the lid. Snip one of them off, and bend any excess towards the knob for a more polished look.
@whimsybarn
This salvaged Saturday project is one of the easiest ones we've tackled. I love look of these old photographs displayed on vintage copper and stoneware lids. Let me know what vintage items you think we should repurpose next! Come along on this crazy 365 day journey of vintage home decor goodness! This is our year to celebrate whimsy and wonder, along with a little for our journey! If you want to hang out with us, you know what to do. And if you're interested in any of the things you see here, hit all those buttons and check out the online shop or send me a message there if you don't see your favorite treasure listed yet. Thanks so much for every small and big way you support Whimsy Barn Vintage and all those who love vintage decor and mystery boxes! I'm so glad you're here! #vintagehome #vintagedecor #vintagehomedecor #thriftwithme #abundantlife #vintageunboxing #mysteryboxshop #etsyshop #whimsybarn
Next, bend the second wire upwards, and trim off the top so it's only a few inches tall. Grip the end of the wire with needle-nose pliers, and give it a couple of twists to create a spiral shape (you can also wrap the end around a hard cylinder like a marker). This swirl will be what holds your photograph in place. You could jazz up the wire prior to twisting it as well by threading on beads, such as Juimtien Vintage Bohemian Acrylic Beads, and other ornaments.
Set your lids in a spot where they can be admired, using vintage or vintage-looking photographs and postcards to complete the look. Use them as regular home decor or as pieces to help elevate a special event. If you're throwing a party, slide photos of the guest of honor into the metal swirls, and include them as part of a table centerpiece. To bring your lids back to their roots, you could also showcase your photo holders on a kitchen shelf or use one as a cute holder for recipe cards when cooking.