Transform An Old Pot Lid Into A Beautiful Decor Piece With Vintage Charm

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even though that pot lid taking up space in your kitchen cabinet doesn't have a saucepan to match it anymore, there's no reason you can't put it to good use. All you need is a clever repurposing project, and it turns out that there are a bunch of brilliant ways to use old lids from pots around the house. For instance, have you ever thought about breaking them free to beautifully display photos? It's definitely not something you see every day, but TikTok creator whimsybarn shows how it takes only a few simple materials and practically no time to make a lid into a solid foundation for an upright picture holder. You just need wire, a pair of small pliers, and the photographs themselves. Although the end results should turn out charming regardless of which lids or photos you use, it's easy to give the project a vintage twist by selecting ones that come from decades ago.

Time to start looking for old pot lids. Many of us have a few floating around that we no longer use, but you could also check local thrift shops or yard sales for vintage lids with character. You're also going to need wire that's strong but flexible, like this SlopHaul Bendable Aluminum Craft Wire, since the project involves bending it.

The DIY allows you to cleverly display photos without frames, using a design that's similar to table number holders. With that being said, there isn't glass to protect them from dust or damage. You can consider picking vintage photos or printing current ones in black and white, and, of course, old Polaroids would bring a stylish classic aesthetic.