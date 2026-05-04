Transform Thrifted Glassware Into Stunning Light-Up Decor

When you're in the thrift store, test out combinations of pieces by gently setting an upside-down bowl on top of a stemmed glass. Make sure the bowl fits well and sits securely on the glass. The proportions of each piece should be similar — choose a larger, taller glass for a big serving bowl, for example. You can also try different glassware pieces, like a glass vase turned upside down or a glass candleholder as the base. Check out the overall shape to see if you like the design.

At home, start by washing the glass to make sure it's clean and clear. If you want to change the look of the glassware first, you can give glass jars, vases, and other containers a stunning vintage makeover without a drop of paint. The method instead uses Mod Podge, food coloring, and water to tint the glass. You can also paint one or both parts if you want more coverage. Other embellishments also add to the look. Tie ribbons, jute rope, or raffia around the stem of the glass to create a boho look, for instance.

Then place a battery-powered candle inside the wine glass. An option like Homemory Tea Light Candles with a timer are easy to use without manually turning the lights on and off. Before positioning the bowl on top, put a few balls of museum putty, like WAKHJAKT Clear Exhibit Gel, along the top rim to hold the bowl in place. Then, arrange your new lights on your mantel, dining table, shelves, and other areas that can use a touch of light.