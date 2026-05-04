Transform Thrifted Glassware Into Stunning Light-Up Decor
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One of the best things to buy at the thrift store is craft supplies — but not just fabric, knitting needles, and scrapbook supplies. Finding an everyday item that you can repurpose into a truly unique piece is rewarding. Not only do you end up with something that no one else has, but you make it with your hands and support a more sustainable way to decorate your home. Glassware is among the many thrift store finds that'll make you the ultimate host without spending a fortune, but you can also use those pieces to light up your dinner parties. Instagram creator Tarah Jeanne Morris hits the glassware section to create her simple yet stunning lights.
For each light, you'll need a wine glass (or a similar stemmed glass) and a small glass bowl. Think decorative cut glass bowls with stunning detail. The glass serves as the light base, and the bowl becomes the shade. Battery-powered votive candles light the display from within. They look a bit like mushrooms when you're done, but they are stunning and fit a variety of decor styles. These lights work well when you're looking for timeless vintage farmhouse decor ideas, for example. And, you always end up with a unique piece since you're pairing different tops and bottoms to create the lights. Additional customization is also an option if you want something more than clear glass.
Assemble your thrifted glassware light-up display
When you're in the thrift store, test out combinations of pieces by gently setting an upside-down bowl on top of a stemmed glass. Make sure the bowl fits well and sits securely on the glass. The proportions of each piece should be similar — choose a larger, taller glass for a big serving bowl, for example. You can also try different glassware pieces, like a glass vase turned upside down or a glass candleholder as the base. Check out the overall shape to see if you like the design.
At home, start by washing the glass to make sure it's clean and clear. If you want to change the look of the glassware first, you can give glass jars, vases, and other containers a stunning vintage makeover without a drop of paint. The method instead uses Mod Podge, food coloring, and water to tint the glass. You can also paint one or both parts if you want more coverage. Other embellishments also add to the look. Tie ribbons, jute rope, or raffia around the stem of the glass to create a boho look, for instance.
Then place a battery-powered candle inside the wine glass. An option like Homemory Tea Light Candles with a timer are easy to use without manually turning the lights on and off. Before positioning the bowl on top, put a few balls of museum putty, like WAKHJAKT Clear Exhibit Gel, along the top rim to hold the bowl in place. Then, arrange your new lights on your mantel, dining table, shelves, and other areas that can use a touch of light.