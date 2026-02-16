Give Glass Jars And Vases A Stunning Vintage Makeover Without A Drop Of Paint

To create your colorful coating to give your glassware a vintage flair, combine two parts Mod Podge with one part water into a small cup or jar, such as a repurposed glass yogurt jar or an empty, clean single serve plastic applesauce container. Next, add food coloring drops to achieve your desired color, airing on the side of caution with the amount and building up to the color slowly so as not to overdo it. Stir it thoroughly to make sure everything is combined consistently. Prepare a separate mixture for each hue in your desired scheme. If you're having trouble getting the shade you need, research color mixing tips to get a handle on the basics.

Pour your tinted mixture into one of your glass jars or vases, rolling and swirling it around to coat the entire interior thoroughly. Once there is a thin layer on the inside of the whole piece, flip it upside down onto a drying rack and let the excess liquid drain for at least one hour. It's absolutely worth noting that since you're putting your Mod Podge mixture inside the vessel, this limits the use of your glass to decor only, as Mod Podge (even the dishwasher-safe version) is not approved as food-safe for direct contact. Once the excess mixture has drained and the interior is dry, you'll likely need to wait 3-4 weeks for the coating to fully cure according to the instructions and particular Mod Podge formula you've used, though you can certainly display them in the meantime. And there you have it: a beautiful and easy way to mimic the aesthetic of vintage glass in your perfect color palette without the price tag.