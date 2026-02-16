Give Glass Jars And Vases A Stunning Vintage Makeover Without A Drop Of Paint
Vintage colored glass pieces are absolutely stunning and add so much quirky character to a space, especially when displayed as a curated collection. However, the older and more unique the piece, the more money you'll likely have to shell out to add it to your decor, and some brand name valuable vintage glass items can go for a pretty penny. But if authentic antiques aren't what you're after, you can easily get the colorful retro glass aesthetic by giving thrifted clear glass jars and vases a simple DIY makeover.
Sibia (@sibster_made) shared on TikTok how they created a faux vintage glass look by coating their vessels with a simple mixture of Mod Podge, food coloring, and water — no paint required. Thrift, purchase, or repurpose clear (or very lightly tinted, as you can go darker with the Mod Podge mixture) glass jars or vases in various sizes and retro silhouettes for a convincing vintage collection. When it comes to choosing a custom color palette just for you, the options are wonderfully endless. You can create an ombre effect of different tones of the same color family, stick with analogous hues from one quadrant of the color wheel, showcase an entire rainbow of glassware, or embrace a dark vintage color palette of browns, greens, and amber. Whatever aesthetic you are aiming for, display your colorful DIY glass pieces grouped together like a true collector for maximum impact and vintage-inspired charm. Without further ado, let's jump right into this affordable, fun, and utterly charming DIY vintage-inspired glassware project.
Coat the interior of glassware with a dyed Mod Podge mixture for a vintage glass effect
To create your colorful coating to give your glassware a vintage flair, combine two parts Mod Podge with one part water into a small cup or jar, such as a repurposed glass yogurt jar or an empty, clean single serve plastic applesauce container. Next, add food coloring drops to achieve your desired color, airing on the side of caution with the amount and building up to the color slowly so as not to overdo it. Stir it thoroughly to make sure everything is combined consistently. Prepare a separate mixture for each hue in your desired scheme. If you're having trouble getting the shade you need, research color mixing tips to get a handle on the basics.
Pour your tinted mixture into one of your glass jars or vases, rolling and swirling it around to coat the entire interior thoroughly. Once there is a thin layer on the inside of the whole piece, flip it upside down onto a drying rack and let the excess liquid drain for at least one hour. It's absolutely worth noting that since you're putting your Mod Podge mixture inside the vessel, this limits the use of your glass to decor only, as Mod Podge (even the dishwasher-safe version) is not approved as food-safe for direct contact. Once the excess mixture has drained and the interior is dry, you'll likely need to wait 3-4 weeks for the coating to fully cure according to the instructions and particular Mod Podge formula you've used, though you can certainly display them in the meantime. And there you have it: a beautiful and easy way to mimic the aesthetic of vintage glass in your perfect color palette without the price tag.