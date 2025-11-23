Never Pass Up This Vintage Glass At Estate Sales - It's More Valuable Than You Think

Estate sales offer vintage enthusiasts some of the best opportunities to find quality antique items at affordable prices. Secondhand glassware can be particularly prized, especially if it is in good condition. A good glassware set can add exceptional visual and practical value to your home, and Fire King jadeite is one type that you should absolutely never pass up. Hunker spoke exclusively with award-winning media personality and antiques appraiser Dr. Lori Verderame Ph.D, who explained the unique history of jadeite, what collectors should look for, and how it could be more valuable than you might think.

Fire King jadeite was first manufactured by Anchor Hocking in the late 1940s, just after World War II. Sharing similarities in structure to the well-known Pyrex brand, Fire King stood out for its unique shapes, pattern designs, and colors. As Dr. Lori explains: "In its early days of manufacture, Fire King was made of low expansion borosilicate glass. Milk glass, jadeite (green) and roseite (pink) are the most popular styles of Fire King ... When it comes to popular patterns, Jadeite Restaurant Ware is most popular in its highly recognizable light jade green color."

Dr. Lori also noted that jadeite is sought after because of its durability and uniqueness of color. If you're at all inspired by mid-century modernist style, these colorful collections of glassware and dinnerware will be right up your alley.