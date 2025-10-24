Rare Vintage Kitchen Set Called The 'Holy Grail' Of Valuable Estate Sale Finds

Although it requires some time and effort, estate sales can be a unique opportunity to find lovely, inexpensive additions for your home. Sometimes you may even stumble across prized items you should never overlook because of their value. For those in the know, vintage porcelain kitchenware is often just such a treasure. A line that is particularly coveted right now is the Herend Apponyi flower porcelain collection. Hunker sat down with Dr. Lori Verderame, Ph.D., an expert antiques appraiser, for an exclusive interview about everything you need to know about this valuable vintage kitchen set, from its history, to identification, to which style can fetch you the highest resale value.

Herend Porcelain Manufactory is a Hungarian company that has been around since the early 19th century. According to Dr. Lori, "The [Apponyi flower] pattern was created in 1931 for Albert Count Albert Gyorgy Apponyi of Nagyoppony (1846-1933), a political figure and board member of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in the 1920s and 1930s." It was produced in many different color variations, but each had the same tell-tale marks of authenticity. Dr. Lori tells us more about how to correctly identify genuine pieces while you're poking around estate sales.