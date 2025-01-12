Prized Items You Should Never Overlook When Shopping At An Estate Sale

Estate sales are a modern-day treasure hunt where you never know what you'll find. Unlike thrift stores or flea markets, estate sales typically have higher-quality items. And though many items may seem outdated or unusable, you'd be surprised what certain vintage pieces can go for. Even if you aren't looking to turn a profit, you can find unique pieces of furniture, decor, appliances, and more for a fraction of the usual cost. The key to making the most of your deal-hunting is knowing what to look for.

Some would say you'll have the most luck in finding the best items at an estate sale by being first in line, but others will argue that you may want to wait a day or two: Indeed, because the goal is to sell everything quickly, it's not uncommon for everything to be heavily discounted on the last day. That said, it's a good idea to have a game plan before heading out the door. It's easy to get caught up in the bargains, only to return home with a handful of items that create clutter rather than provide value. To make the most of your visit, here's what to look out for — and how to spot those prized finds others might overlook.