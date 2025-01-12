Prized Items You Should Never Overlook When Shopping At An Estate Sale
Estate sales are a modern-day treasure hunt where you never know what you'll find. Unlike thrift stores or flea markets, estate sales typically have higher-quality items. And though many items may seem outdated or unusable, you'd be surprised what certain vintage pieces can go for. Even if you aren't looking to turn a profit, you can find unique pieces of furniture, decor, appliances, and more for a fraction of the usual cost. The key to making the most of your deal-hunting is knowing what to look for.
Some would say you'll have the most luck in finding the best items at an estate sale by being first in line, but others will argue that you may want to wait a day or two: Indeed, because the goal is to sell everything quickly, it's not uncommon for everything to be heavily discounted on the last day. That said, it's a good idea to have a game plan before heading out the door. It's easy to get caught up in the bargains, only to return home with a handful of items that create clutter rather than provide value. To make the most of your visit, here's what to look out for — and how to spot those prized finds others might overlook.
Wicker furniture can be a great estate sale find
When decorating your home, it's hard not to notice how quickly the price of adding new pieces of furniture can stack up. Even worse, with the rise of fast furniture, it doesn't seem to last as long as it used to. Buying secondhand wicker furniture gives you the best of both worlds: You can save the landfills from cheaply made items, while also enjoying durable pieces built to last.
Wicker refers to an intricate weaving style rather than a type of material. Skilled artisans would expertly use natural materials, like bamboo or rattan, and put a solid amount of time into meticulously weaving each piece. The craftsmanship and high-quality materials are part of what makes vintage wicker furniture so pricey, but it's also what gives the pieces their durability and charm.
Wicker furniture, particularly from the 17th to mid-20th century, is highly valuable among collectors. However, you'll need to pay close attention to the details to determine if it's a handmade piece or a lower-quality wholesale item. The woven material will be your first clue, as vintage wicker furniture will be made of plants rather than synthetic fibers. Modern wicker furniture may also have unnatural materials like glue to help hold it together and often has a shiny finish, while vintage pieces may be somewhat worn. Familiarizing yourself with the weaving patterns common to specific time periods and checking the underside for markings can also help you determine authenticity.
Explore the handmade quilts at an estate sale
There's something about handmade quilts that evokes the same comfortable, warm feeling of eating cookies at grandma's house. While these blankets are perfect for cozying up on the couch, they are also works of art, often rich in history. Quilts are often passed down through families for decades upon decades, which means it's possible to find truly historical handmade pieces at an estate sale.
Of course, some older quilts were thoroughly loved through daily use, and it will show. Others, though, may have been set aside and used sparingly for guests, so they're often in better condition. Aside from the comfort quilts provide, certain styles from specific time periods can be monetarily valuable. Quilts sewn together in the 18th and 19th centuries are particularly historically significant, often made with natural vegetable dyes and rare fabrics. It may seem like just another blanket, but quilts from earlier periods can be worth thousands.
Either way, whether you want a quilt to add a touch of charm with farmhouse bedding or want to make some extra cash, you'll need to pay attention to the details. Fabrics will be the most significant telltale sign of a valuable quilt, though the pattern can also lend clues to when it was made. For example, because cotton wasn't readily available in the early 1800s, quilts were often made of wool. Some notable patterns include the nine patch, the log cabin, the pinwheel, and the eight-pointed star. The book "Clues in the Calico" by Barbara Brackman can be a helpful tool if you want to learn more about identifying vintage quilts.
Estate sales are an affordable place to find plants and pots
Skip the garden center, because estate sales may be the best place to buy indoor plant accessories or houseplants. Filling your home with greenery can quickly add up between buying planters, soil, fertilizer, and the plants themselves, but you can cut additional costs down by going to estate sales, which often have unique or vintage planters that are typically far more affordable than purchasing new ones. Keep an eye out for other gardening items like watering cans, tools, unopened bags of soil, plant stands, grow lights, and more. Unlike shopping at a gardening center, you can also find discounted, well-established plants that have been grown with love for years. Plus, most of the time, they'll come in decorative planters, which can be worth more than the plant itself. If you're lucky, however, you could land a rare species, like variegated Monstera deliciosa varieties, which can be worth thousands depending on the size.
When purchasing any plants, make sure to check the leaves and stems for signs of pests or disease. If you notice any webbing, tiny holes, or leaf discoloration, it could mean there are issues. That said, it can be a fun challenge to bring a discounted plant back to life — just make sure you quarantine it from other plants in your home. If you find any unique and stylish planters, look for tiny cracks, holes, or other deformities that can cause leakage.
Don't overlook the artwork at estate sales
It's no secret that original artwork is valuable. Paintings by famous artists like Pablo Picasso, Vincent van Gogh, and Leonardo da Vinci are worth more than many people's houses. Although it's unlikely you'll see some of the most well-known works of art at an estate sale, it's possible you could still find valuable pieces. One Massachusetts man purchased a black-and-white drawing for $30 at an estate sale, only to find out it was an original Albrecht Dürer worth upwards of $50 million. Even if you don't walk away with a million-dollar canvas, you can still find some unique artwork that is sure to give your walls some character.
When browsing the art at an estate sale, start by looking at the lower corner or back for a signature. If you find a painting that seems to be an original piece from a well-known artist, feel the canvas for texture from the paint. Phone photo scanning features can come in handy when determining who created the masterpiece and what the value may be. That said, forgeries do exist, so pay attention to the details. For example, if it's a brand-new-looking canvas with a painting that was supposedly done hundreds of years ago, it's probably not an original. Lastly, don't neglect to look at prints. Lithographs are a style of artwork that may have several original prints in the world. Check the corner for an edition number and look for a signature.
Vintage watches at an estate sale are worth checking out
If you're a history lover who wants to feel like you're delving into another time period, wearing a vintage watch is a tangible way to peek into the past. While some watches have monetary value from being high-end and rare, others have historical significance. Some of these timepieces were worn on the wrists of important people during well-known events. For example, Babe Ruth's Gruen Verithin 1923 World Series championship watch sold for $717,000 at auction.
Although there's no doubt it'd be exciting to find a celebrity-worn watch or a rare model, nearly all vintage watches have a unique charm and older watches tend to have more artistry and character than what's on the market today. Look for timepieces in good condition and avoid those with defects like broken dials, scratches, or cracks. While it may be tempting to snatch up a broken vintage Rolex, it could cost hundreds to thousands to repair it. Familiarize yourself with high-end brands and sought-after models before you head to the estate sale to help make the best choice.
Victorian-era furniture is an estate sale staple
Some people prefer the sleekness and simplicity of minimalist design, while others may be drawn to brighter colors and intricate designs. If you're the latter, Victorian-era furniture can be a great way to add more personality to any room. Furniture created during this time has a lot of dramatic detail, and it also evokes a sense of luxury. Even better, it doesn't just look high-end — it's genuinely built to last. Each piece is often crafted from rich woods like mahogany, walnut, and rosewood, then upholstered in luxurious fabrics such as silk, velvet, and brocade. These pieces are like functional works of art, with their large size and bold details making them true statement pieces.
When looking for Victorian-era furniture at an estate sale, it can help to research the different revival styles and their characteristics. For example, the Greek Revival style featured pieces that reflected Ancient Greece. Furniture from this time period typically has a lot of gold detailing and may have caryatids within the design. On the other hand, The Rococo Revival style focused more on natural elements, like leaves, shells, and flowers. Furniture was often serpentine-shaped, and the upholstery was tufted. The key characteristic of all Victorian furniture is its high-quality design. If the piece has poor-quality wood or fabrics, it's a good sign it's not an authentic antique. The best way to determine the authenticity is to look for a furniture maker label, which may be stamped on the back or inside one of the drawers.
Maps and globes at estate sales are worth wandering to
Although now it's unimaginable to travel without using GPS, it wasn't that long ago that society relied on maps to get from point A to point B. Older maps and globes tend to be more sought after, especially those that document notable times in history. These geographical artifacts can physically share stories of discoveries, important battles, and the way the world was viewed during different periods. Some maps and globes can be visually interesting as well, featuring drawings of mythical creatures, ships, and other elaborate designs. If you're decorating your home office, a detailed map can be a gallery wall alternative that feels fresh and different. Similarly, you can add a lot of character to a desk by adding an antique globe to your decor.
There are a lot of factors that determine if an old globe or map is valuable. Aside from the time period, collectors tend to favor larger maps over smaller ones, as well as those with intricate details rather than plain designs. Determining the printing method can give you a better idea of the time period in which it was made and its value. For example, relief printing or copperplate engraving were a couple of methods used before the invention of the printing press. Antique globes with stands that are in good condition will be worth the most, especially if they have some historical significance.
Estate sales can be a great spot for vintage toys
Even if your Beanie Baby collection didn't earn you a fortune, there are quite a few vintage toys that can be worth tens of thousands. Unlike some more obvious valuable items, the prices of old toys may be overlooked when liquidating an estate, so you may stumble upon a hidden gem. Don't just look for iconic action figures or Pokémon cards, either — certain dolls, board games, and video games may also be of value.
As with most vintage items, the better the condition it's in, the more valuable it'll be. For example, in 2021, an unopened 1985 Nintendo "Super Mario Bros" game sold for a whopping $2 million. Additionally, rare toys (or those that were limited edition) can be highly sought after. In fact, there's one exception to the aforementioned Beanie Baby bust: A limited number of royal blue "Peanut the Elephant" Beanie Babies were manufactured before they switched to a lighter blue coat, making the darker versions among the most valuable. Cultural significance can also play a role in value. Madame Alexander Dolls, considered the first fashion doll, shaped many girls' childhoods for decades, and is now highly sought after.
Check out the antique glass at an estate sale
Glass may be a common material we see and use daily, but this versatile element dates back over 4,000 years. Depending on when it was made and its rarity, these pretty glass pieces can be incredibly valuable — and even if you don't plan on flipping the items for a profit, they can be an inexpensive way to decorate your home. Make your bar cart look truly swanky with vintage crystal goblets or colorful Depression glass tumblers. Alternatively, use handmade glass candlesticks to truly elevate your dining room table.
Despite its rich history, when looking at the material itself, it can be hard to distinguish pieces from the past and the present. If you are searching for antique glass, then, there are a few things to keep an eye out for. Pay attention to the patterns and colors, and look for the maker's marks or signatures. Depression glass was used for kitchenware and other everyday items like candlesticks and various smoking accessories. Because alexandrite and tangerine were the least favorite colors at the time, they released fewer of these shades. Now, they tend to be more valuable due to their rarity. Similarly, carnival glass in once unpopular shades like marigold, amethyst, and blue are now the most sought after.
Kitchenware at estate sales is an underrated gem
Kitchenware may be one of the last things you think of when sifting through items at an estate sale. However, don't discount all the old appliances and cookware just yet. After years of white, minimalistic kitchens trending, vintage kitchenware is having a comeback, making it the perfect way to add a few splashes of color. And between small appliances, serving dishes, and storage containers, it can be expensive to fill your kitchen with everything you need, so buying these items secondhand can save you some cash.
Additionally, some vintage kitchen items are desirable to collectors and may be sold for thousands. Keep an eye out for specific items that are sought out by collectors. For example, CorningWare or vintage Pyrex dishes in rare patterns can be sold for $3,000 or more. Whether you want to flip it or not, look for cast iron skillets, especially those from higher-end brands. They're one of the most versatile pieces of cookware and tend to last for decades. Antique tea kettles or cookie jars don't just look nice sitting on your countertop — some are worth thousands of dollars. Small retro appliances like toasters or coffee makers can also fetch a pretty penny. Don't skip the old cookbooks either, because certain editions can earn you a couple hundred or more in profit.
Old lighting at estate sales can be illuminating
When decorating your dream home via estate sale finds, don't neglect lighting. Pretty light fixtures, candles, and lamps can all play a role in the overall mood and atmosphere of any room in the house, and the antique gems you'll find at estate sales can make a massive difference. Crystal chandeliers can transform a simple living room into a sophisticated and elegant space, while vintage pendant lights can create a relaxing and moody ambiance. You may even get lucky and stumble upon an original Tiffany-style lamp, with some being worth more than the price of a new car.
The beauty of shopping estate sales is you can buy nearly anything in the home. So, even if you come across a light fixture without a price tag, there's a good chance they'd be willing to sell it to you. Aside from looking at what's installed, search for older forms of lighting like oil lamps and candle sconces, as these items may predate the invention of the lightbulb, therefore, being more valuable.
Estate sales can have great vinyl turntables and records
The way we listen to music has evolved tremendously over the past few decades. We've gone from listening to our favorite artists on vinyl records to having nearly every song in the world at our fingertips. Now, turntables and records are making a huge comeback. Not only do they provide a sense of nostalgia for those who grew up listening to vinyl, but there's a certain charm about being able to watch your music as it plays. With the rise in popularity, vintage turntables in working condition, and some records, are increasingly valuable to collectors and music lovers alike.
Although a broken record player may serve decorative purposes, it likely won't be as valuable as those that work almost as well as the day they were made. Even if the turntable works but doesn't turn as freely as it once did, it could cause damage to records over time. Certain brands and models will be more valuable than others. When sifting through the records, look for limited releases, signed vinyl albums, and limited editions, especially by popular bands.
Golf clubs at estate sales aren't junk
If you already love to play golf, then you know how expensive this sport can be. Finding a set of used golf clubs, golf bags, golf balls, tees, and other related items can help you get started playing for a fraction of what new equipment would cost. Even better, while most vintage golf clubs won't get you more than $10-$50 per club, there are a few outliers that are worth tens of thousands.
Familiarize yourself with name brands like Titleist or Callaway, as those will have a better chance of being worth more. Even if they aren't vintage, you can still score a good deal on a high-quality set you can take to the green. If you know what to look for, you may find rare antique golf clubs that were either sold in limited quantities or were made with unique features that make them stand out. For example, thick-necked wood clubs or those with different markings than you typically see are likely more valuable than mass-produced clubs.