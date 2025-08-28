Prized Glass Items You Should Never Skip At Estate Sales And Thrift Shops

Whether you're a seasoned thrifter or you just like to have a look through an estate sale every once in a while, it can sometimes be hard to know what pieces are worth grabbing. And while you may know that there are home items you should never thrift, like bedding and towels, what should you be on the lookout for? Believe it or not, the glassware section is actually a great place to find versatile (and potentially valuable) pieces that could add a great flair to your own home or even fetch you a pretty penny!

When looking for secondhand glassware, there are a few tips and tricks that can make your experience both more enjoyable and more productive. Firstly, doing your research really is worth it. Before you even head out to the local thrift store, why not visit a local museum to have a look at their glassware collections and get a feel for what valuable pieces look like? Alternatively, if you're looking for handmade glass works, you may want to watch a few videos on glass blowing so that you know what imperfections and marks suggest that something has been made by hand. When shopping for drinking glasses, thrifting a full set is a good idea because this can be more valuable when sold. It is also a good idea to look for pieces that are still in relatively good condition. When you do take home a piece, make sure to wash it carefully by hand — particularly fragile crystal and delicate pieces — to help bring out its original shine. So, which types of glassware should you be on the lookout for next time you pop into the thrift store or spot an estate sale?