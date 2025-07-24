12 Genius Ideas For Reusing Glass Yogurt Jars That'll Stop You From Ever Tossing Them Again
In a time when sustainability has become an essential consideration in decorating and outfitting your home, any time something can be recycled or repurposed is an eco-friendly win. In fact, social media is full of upcycling hacks of endless varieties, encouraging people to get creative for the items they already own rather than buying new. Such is the case with one simple yet versatile item that's developed a cult following for repurposing: the Oui yogurt glass jars.
There are a million ideas you can dream up for utilizing small glass jars, from utilitarian storage, serving, and sipping in the kitchen, to decorative vases, planters, and votive holders. We've rounded up 13 of our favorite ways to upcycle glass yogurt jars in a chic, elevated way, most of which are incredibly DIY friendly for crafting novices. So hurry up and finish that delicious yogurt so we can dive right into these incredibly clever glass yogurt jar upcycling projects to create sustainable home goods and decor you can feel good about.
Repurpose glass yogurt jars as juice glasses or espresso cups
Perhaps one of the simplest and most common ways to repurpose glass yogurt jars is as a collection of small drinking glasses. Ideal in size as a juice cup for breakfast, espresso cup for your afternoon pick-me-up, or for young kids, these yogurt jars are the perfect scale for small beverages. Clean them out, remove the labels, and either leave them clear for a classic staple or paint the outside for a more decorative way to sip.
Create a DIY poured candle with a glass yogurt jar for the vessel
Glass yogurt jars have just the right shape and large opening at the top to be a gorgeous vessel for a homemade poured candle. After cleaning and removing the label, simply fill the jar's interior three-quarters of the way up with wax, soy, or other candle material and insert the wick. A decorative wood top, such as these wooden lids from Amazon, is an optional finishing touch. Their small scale makes them ideal to cluster together for a dramatic and cozy tablescape or perfect as beautiful gifts.
Glass yogurt jars make cute and practical bathroom toiletry storage
Because the glass yogurt jars are not only practical but nice to look at, they are a great way to store small quantities of bathroom toiletries, perfect for guest bathrooms or spaces with limited storage. Add a few jars to a tray on the counter for a chic way to display cotton balls, cotton swabs, facial rounds, and other essential toiletries right in plain sight. Dress some up with decorative wooden lids for added texture, visual interest, and protection from splashing.
Tea light and votive candles look magical with glass yogurt jar hurricanes
These little glass beauties also make fantastic mini hurricanes or votive holders. They are the perfect size for housing tea lights or votive candles, battery-operated versions of both, or a small strand of battery fairy lights. The glass yogurt jars can be left clear, painted, decoupaged with pressed flowers, adorned with a crocheted sleeve, wrapped with a bow, or decorated in an endless number of other ways to add a magical, cozy glow to any space, especially when grouped together for maximum twinkling.
Glass yogurt jars make lovely hanging planters or propagation stations
These glass jars are perfect for small houseplants or succulents when filled with soil, air plants when filled with rock or sand (such as in Yoplait Oui's own hanging planter tutorial), and propagating new cuttings when filled with water (such as in this fascinatingly simple TikTok tutorial). Use different lengths of twine to hang multiple plants at a variety of heights in front of windows or on a front porch. You can also use various types and/or colors of string for a more collected, eclectic look.
Wrangle miscellaneous hobby, office, and craft supplies in glass yogurt jars
Oui yogurt glass jars are ideal for storing small bits and bobs with a clear view of the contents inside for optimum organization and convenience. Perfect for corralling items in your junk drawer, separating small office essentials, or housing miscellaneous supplies in your crafting space, these tiny containers are incredibly useful in nearly every space. Top with a decorative lid to ensure the contents stay put, and add an optional label to the top for extra ease.
Upcycled yogurt jars are an affordable, attractive way to get an organized spice cabinet
Is it even possible to see a beautifully organized, labeled, and completely matching spice cabinet or display and not immediately feel an impulse to toss those grocery store containers once and for all? If you're an avid cook, odds are you need quite a few of those perfectly adorable glass containers, which can add up quickly. Luckily, glass yogurt jars with a decorative food-safe top make the perfect upcycled alternative. Add a label to make quick work of finding the spice you need.
Add a clay flower frog to your glass yogurt jar to support flower stems and cuttings
For those who love propagating plants and/or arranging flowers, glass yogurt jars make the most adorable bottom vessel for a DIY clay flower frog, a lid with holes designed to support small plant cuttings or mini arrangements of fresh cut stems. The multiple holes allow more precise positioning and bracing of small cuttings, while the glass jar provides a container for water below. Follow a DIY tutorial like the one by Ashley Koshimizu (@woodlark) on Instagram to make the clay flower frog top.
Oui yogurt glass jars make the cutest bud vases
Along the same lines as the clay flower frog, keep it simple and just make beautiful arrangements in your recycled glass yogurt jars for an adorable bud vase effect. Leave them plain for a rustic upcycled vibe or paint the outside to be more decorative. For faux stems, you can paint the inside of the jar to look like vintage milk glass, though this may not hold up to fresh arrangements that require water. Cluster them together on a tablescape for extra design impact.
Present your next dinner party feast with individual condiment or sauce glass jar vessels
For those who love to entertain and host dinner parties, odds are the home chef in your life loves including condiments and sauces as much as the entrees. Rather than spend money on condiment bowls or dipping cups, simply repurpose your glass yogurt jars as the perfect way to serve individual portions in a beautiful way. Perfect for sauces, preserves, and condiments, your feast presentation and table setting is about to level up with adorable individual condiment vessels for each guest...plus double-dipping is totally allowed!
Glass yogurt jars are adorable way to serve single-portion treats or pack them to go
There's nothing more fun for kids or parties than serving treats and snacks in small individual servings. Glass yogurt jars are the perfect decorative container for yummy desserts, afternoon treats, and reasonably-sized helpings of fun snacks that people can easily help themselves. Add a food-safe lid, like these from lids from Amazon, and take your pre-portioned snacks and treats to go, making your glass yogurt jars an ideal storage solution for a family picnic or packing in your kiddo's school lunchbox.
Package thoughtful DIY gifts and party favors in individual glass jars
Glass yogurt jars make the perfect size container for small eco-friendly gifts and party favors. The next time you have a wedding, baby or bridal shower, kid's birthday party, holiday, or dinner party, repurpose glass jars to house an endless number of party favors. Treat your favorite people to DIY poured candles, potted plants, or epsom salt blends for a spa bath at home. Or bring them on your culinary adventures with homemade preserves, butters, and spice rubs, complete with your favorite suggested food pairings. Embellish as desired for a unique and thoughtful present.