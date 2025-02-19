Achieve Quiet Luxury With High-Quality Pieces Of Replica Furniture That Stand The Test Of Time
When it comes to iconic design classics throughout history, there are many incredible furniture pieces that have stood the test of time with aplomb, thanks to the original designer's thorough eye for detail, quality craftsmanship, and ultimate comfort. Because of this, many of these pieces are still being made today. Reproductions allow modern users to experience the unmatched luxury and elegance that made the furniture so unforgettable in the first place.
However, with some reproductions, you end up paying through the nose for the new manufacturer's brand names on top of the already iconic pieces, sometimes creating price tags between $10,000 and $20,000 for a single furniture piece! Yikes – at that price, you might as well source an original vintage piece if you can track one down. On the other hand, some of these furniture masterpieces are widely available as cheap knockoffs that use inferior materials and poor practices, making them affordable but low-quality imitations.
Thankfully, Sohnne is here to beautifully bridge that gap with luxury replica furnishings at a much more approachable price point. Their focus as a company is to remaster pieces inspired by classic designs with top-tier craftsmanship, superior materials, thoughtful finishing details, and optimum comfort. With a one-year return policy and 10-year warranty, Sohnne makes it easy to have peace of mind when investing in luxury furniture for your home. These incredible replicas are inspired by design triumphs, such as the Egg Chair, Togo Sofa, and Eames Lounge Chair & Ottoman, that can offer innovative, iconic furniture for warm elegance and inspiring modern aesthetic. Here are a few of their most versatile, beloved pieces to showcase why Sohnne's faithful and careful reproductions are a cut above the rest.
Sohnne's reproduction Egg Chair honors the meticulous detailing of the original
The iconic Egg Chair, originally created by Arne Jacobsen as a custom design for Copenhagen's SAS Royal Hotel in 1958, is named for its signature enveloping curvilinear shape. After gaining worldwide popularity and solidifying its place in design history, the Egg Chair has seen its fair share of imitations of the years, but so many fall short on the intricacies that made the original so beloved. However, Sohnne's beautiful reproduction has been crafted with the utmost care and high-quality materials to honor Jacobsen's vision.
Created with durable, supple, genuine leather upholstery, each Sohnne Egg Chair is meticulously and individually hand-stitched to ensure optimum quality. That means it will wear beautifully over time with a natural patina rather than the splitting or cracking issues that plague poor, machine-sewn replicas made with synthetic or split leather alternatives. To achieve the signature graceful curves that cradle the user and make a dramatic statement, Sohnne uses a strong molded fiberglass shell rather than relying on substandard materials that crack under stress, such as plastic or resin. The shell is then wrapped in a luxury urethane foam padding to create both an incredibly comfortable sit and the structure that will maintain its iconic shape over time.
Sohnne's chair is supported by a durable satin polished aluminum base that features a smooth tilt mechanism to reduce the squeaks, wobbles, and abrupt movements prevalent in low-quality alternatives. By crafting their reproduction with the same attention to details as the original Scandinavian masterpiece, Sohnne's remastered Egg Chair is the epitome of timeless modern luxury.
The effortlessly elegant Sohnne Togo Sofa is the epitome of luxury lounging
Originally dreamed up by French designer Michel Ducaroy while examining his scrunched aluminum toothpaste tube, the low-to-the-ground, rippled Togo sofa that debuted in 1973 has become a design classic perfectly suited for comfortable yet chic lounging. With its signature pleated, textural aesthetic and sink-in coziness, the Togo series has become an icon for effortless luxury. Sohnne's reproduction Togo Sofa showcases the craftsmanship and indulgence of Ducaroy's original fireside lounge series.
With comfort and elegance at the forefront, the Togo Sofa reproduction is crafted with a blend of foam densities to create the ideal substrate, unlike poor-quality imitations that use single-density foam for inferior longevity. Sohnne's three-density combination uses a high-density resilient foam at the bottom for long-term structure and support, a medium-density foam to achieve a supportive back and signature folds, and a soft-density foam at the seat for ultimate plush comfort.
This blend of foam types, as well as the scrupulous attention Sohnne pays to achieving both a similar aesthetic and support as Ducaroy's original, has led to a Togo reproduction with optimum ergonomic shaping and the stunning iconic silhouette. The interior is then hand-assembled with a beautifully tailored, pleated upholstery made of soft, high-quality quilted fabric to ensure consistent tufting, stitching, and fit. The chic and unforgettably cozy Sohnne Togo Sofa is the perfect addition to a modern, design-forward interior to cultivate an inviting, romantic vibe that fosters connection and comfort.
The incomparable Sohnne Eames Lounge Chair & Ottoman replica emanates style
Arguably one of the most beloved and iconic furniture pieces ever created, the Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman was developed and introduced in 1956 by Charles and Ray Eames to mimic the soft, welcoming, perfectly broken-in cradle of a baseball mitt. The shell for this masterpiece was crafted with their signature bentwood technique of molding plywood into curved shapes by laminating layers of wood veneer together. The Eames Lounge Chair has transcended the mid-century aesthetic and has become a luxury staple that can elevate any possible space. Sohnne's beautiful Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman has been remastered with a staggering 98.9% accuracy to the authentic silhouette, proportions, and dimensions to achieve a comparable comfort and flawless fit.
While low-quality Eames Chair imitations are a dime a dozen, Sohnne's thorough and thoughtfully crafted reproduction reflects the luxury quality and aesthetic elegance that skyrocketed the original to popularity. Sohnne begins with a seven-layer plywood process that puts other thin plywood imitations to shame when it comes to longevity and strength. Using a streamline iron clip system to avoid visible screws and bolts, the stunning wooden shell is attached to the die-cast aluminum back brace that is lightweight yet durable and perfect for forming into the signature curved silhouette. The interior of the Sohnne chair is cushioned with a plush polyurethane foam padding that gracefully forms to the body, but also holds its shape over time.
Finally, the Sohnne Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman are upholstered in a top-of-the-line full aniline leather, known for its durability and beauty. Sohnne finishes off the piece with luxurious details like rubber shock mounts to absorb movement and interior ventilation for the seats for the ultimate, breathable lounging experience. Sohnne's Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman is the premium choice for modern seating in a comfortable and timelessly refined home.