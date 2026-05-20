Say Goodbye To Traditional Cabinets: The Vintage Alternative We Want In Our Kitchens

While traditional built-in kitchen cabinets remain a popular remodeling trend in 2026, there is no denying that they are an expensive choice. Depending on the complexity of the project and the materials used, built-in cabinets average around $4,500. However, if you're working with a tighter budget, or just don't want traditional cabinets, a freestanding vintage pie safe is going to be an amazing alternative.

Also known as pie cabinets or pie chests, pie safes first entered American kitchens during the 1700s. As their name implies, they were used to store pies as well as other perishable goods. Roughly the size of a bureau, they were built with perforated doors that allowed fresh airflow while also keeping out pests like insects or mice. Pie safes lasted as go-to kitchen cabinetry until built-ins became the standard in the 1920s.

Today, craftsmen, especially those from Amish communities, build pie safes that tend to be in the $900 to $3,000 range depending on whether you're looking for larger 5-shelf models or the more traditional 3-shelf safes. Of course, you could also find a used one for less money at a thrift store, vintage market, or online. The distinctive features of a pie safe are the ventilated panels, which are typically made out of stamped metal like copper or tin. While they can be pricey, pie safes are an excellent vintage option to add extra storage and free up some space in your kitchen.