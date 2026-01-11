Move Over, Built-In Cabinets: This Up-And-Coming Kitchen Trend Is On The Rise

Built-in kitchen cabinets have, in the past century, become so commonplace that there's almost a sort of orthodoxy about them. Everyone has them, so you will too. And this is a weird kind of orthodoxy, because no one really cares if you follow it. The most you'll ever hear is, "Oh, I didn't know there was any other choice."

There is another choice, and it turns out to be quite a good one. Everyone who overthinks such things — cabinetmakers and retailers, interior designers, and the industry trade press – says that freestanding cabinets and cupboards are gaining popularity. They have a lot to offer almost any kitchen, and their benefits are clear: They give you a lot more flexibility to rearrange your kitchen's layout and update its style. And, since freestanding furniture can be less expensive than built-ins, you'll have even more freedom to make changes. They're also often easier to clean, and you can take most of your kitchen with you when you move (although if you do a good enough job, your buyers are probably going to ask for a contract addendum to get their hands on your hutch).

Even the supposed downsides of freestanding cabinets don't really hold water for many homeowners. Their supposedly less efficient use of space is measured against a maximalist approach that uses every possible cubic inch for storage; claims that they will decrease home value seem unlikely given the long-standing appreciation for a classic design approach; and we'll come back to their "limited fit" potential, which is overstated at best.