Bold Is Better? Our First Look At The IKEA PS 2026 Collection

After nearly a decade of silence, IKEA's recurring PS collection is shaking up the interiors zeitgeist with a bang — a new line of quirky shapes, bold colors, and an almost childlike mentality that will be sold exclusively in U.S. stores from now until May 28, when it will also be up for grabs online. On May 14, a first-look event in New York City introduced homebodies to the 44 bold new IKEA finds that promised to marry practicality and playfulness (like the beloved submarine-shaped red clock). "It's really about finding products that can make you feel the joy in everyday living," Anna Granath, range identity manager at IKEA, told Hunker. We'd argue, however, that some of the line's quieter and more subtle selections speak louder than its whimsical showstoppers.

From tables and chairs to shelves and dressers, PS has one goal: To breathe new life into ordinary, everyday items. Designers aimed to get rid of the mindset that unique pieces cannot be touched or frequently accessed, a notion we can certainly get behind as we crave the idea of "lived-in" spaces. The offerings in PS create a sense of movement that also offer pragmatic features, according to the pros behind the designs — foldable surfaces that can be easily tucked away, seating options that morph into bedding, and decorative storage items that are hiding in plain sight. All in all, this collection is truly the peak of what IKEA calls "playful functionality" with an extra emphasis on "playful."