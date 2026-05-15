Bold Is Better? Our First Look At The IKEA PS 2026 Collection
After nearly a decade of silence, IKEA's recurring PS collection is shaking up the interiors zeitgeist with a bang — a new line of quirky shapes, bold colors, and an almost childlike mentality that will be sold exclusively in U.S. stores from now until May 28, when it will also be up for grabs online. On May 14, a first-look event in New York City introduced homebodies to the 44 bold new IKEA finds that promised to marry practicality and playfulness (like the beloved submarine-shaped red clock). "It's really about finding products that can make you feel the joy in everyday living," Anna Granath, range identity manager at IKEA, told Hunker. We'd argue, however, that some of the line's quieter and more subtle selections speak louder than its whimsical showstoppers.
From tables and chairs to shelves and dressers, PS has one goal: To breathe new life into ordinary, everyday items. Designers aimed to get rid of the mindset that unique pieces cannot be touched or frequently accessed, a notion we can certainly get behind as we crave the idea of "lived-in" spaces. The offerings in PS create a sense of movement that also offer pragmatic features, according to the pros behind the designs — foldable surfaces that can be easily tucked away, seating options that morph into bedding, and decorative storage items that are hiding in plain sight. All in all, this collection is truly the peak of what IKEA calls "playful functionality" with an extra emphasis on "playful."
See the 2026 IKEA PS collection's pop of primary colors
Should you be experimenting with color-drenching ideas or searching for a complementary shade to add a fun pop in your room of choice, PS boasts ROY G BIV's brightest. While these colors aren't for everyone or every room, Kelly green, cobalt blue, and bright red are all up for grabs in the new collection, with a particular emphasis on the green IKEA PS 2026 chair. The bright, inflatable piece is a bouncy accessory surrounded by a chrome frame that adds a modern touch. Perhaps what stands out as much as the style and shade is its customizable preferences — the cover is machine washable (should you be prone to spills) and the inflatable air chamber allows you to play with the sturdiness of the seat.
In the same vein is the other IKEA PS 2026 chair, a dining room staple or playroom seating option available in cobalt or green. It boasts a somewhat '70s-inspired style with a circular seat and a cylindrical back. True to the decade's influence, the chair considers comfort with its cushioned padding but gets experimental in the style department with a unique shape. These are but a few of the selections within the new edition of PS that are best reserved for the spotlight.
Don't forget the quieter IKEA PS collection pieces
If you feel as though Kelly green might be a little too loud for your abode and you'd prefer cerulean blue (a la Andy Sachs in "The Devil Wears Prada") to cobalt, fear not. There are softer tones and wooden accents prevalent in the collection to round out the boldness. Granath notes that the subtler shades are intended to add the appropriate flavor to the mix, so don't force the bold and bright if you're keen on something quieter.
The collection's dressers, in particular, are some of the offerings that might go unnoticed compared to the vibrancy of the chairs, but they're worthier of the attention, in our opinion. Now that we're craving craftsmanship and natural elements around the house, the IKEA PS 2026 pine dresser is worth bookmarking. It dons woven wooden doors that mirror the Longaberger basket style, which is experiencing a renaissance in country and farmhouse homes. A more modern storage option is the versatile IKEA PS 2026 glass-door cabinet in light pink that's ideal for glassware and spirits in the kitchen or blankets and knickknacks in the living room, to name a few potentials. Consider it an accessible version of the locker look in Mustard's Glass Collection.