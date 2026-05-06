Exciting IKEA Finds Hitting Shelves In May 2026

IKEA designers Mikael Axelsson and Marta Krupińska contributed two of the preview pieces to the PS 2026 collection, an inflatable chair and a rocking bench. An inflatable chair might seem like an inevitable bucking bronco waiting to dump sitters on the floor, but this is not IKEA's first rodeo. Previous attempts at pump-plumped furniture informed this new chair, which is reined in by its chrome frame and has even been tested by kids and cats ... though not everyone is fully convinced it will hold up. What everyone thinks is great is not always the best measure of greatness, which is why even democratic design has designers rather than voters. But sometimes, people get it right, and the new collection's inflatable chair seems to be gaining interest as a surefire way to make a statement.

If the chair rocks, IKEA's new bench rolls. It looks like a rocking horse that has been de-horsed, leaving it as a frame meant to be ridden side-saddle. But this isn't meant for your baby's dreamy Scandinavian nursery. One product launch photo shows two dogs sitting on one end of the bench, tipping that end down and inadvertently inventing the wayward child's terrier catapult. And it's hard for a parent not to imagine the bench instantly becoming a sort of indoor seesaw, scuffing its way across your hardwood floor and into the vintage Enetri shelf where you keep your collection of film cameras and artisanal mixtapes. In all seriousness, though, this looks like more fun than you can reasonably expect from an IKEA bench.