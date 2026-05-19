Turn IKEA Serving Bowls Into A Trendy Coffee Table That Looks High End
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IKEA isn't just a furniture brand — it's an inspiration for thousands of DIY projects. There are so many IKEA hacks hiding in plain sight that only take a little inspiration to reveal, including all the fun and fashionable furniture pieces that you can make with a classic serveware item, the BLANDA MATT serving bowl. In one innovative project, Instagram creator lonefoxhome shared how you just need a few materials and tools to craft a gorgeous coffee table for modern and contemporary interiors. The concept is straightforward: Connect two of the bamboo bowls to make a sphere that you'll use as a table leg. Make three of these spherical DIY legs, place them under a plywood top, and — presto! — you've got a simple yet upscale coffee table.
Building your own table is already a neat concept, as it's a great way to show off your personal style and impress your guests. Many physical characteristics of this DIY table mesh with current popular looks in interior design, its curved lines adding a cozy yet intriguing aesthetic. With a dark stain, you can capture the warmth and depth that many desire in their interiors. This chic DIY design emulates the same style as high-end tables like the Meridian Furniture USA Fitch Oak Veneer Coffee Table, which sells for close to $1,000 on Wayfair. But the cost for this custom design only amounts to the price of six 11-inch BLANDA MATT bowls, a plywood piece for the tabletop, and the adhesive, stain, and finish that complete the sturdy, sleek build.
Craft a high-end coffee table using IKEA bowls and plywood
Much like the IKEA hack that turns a stool into a stylish side table, this idea is surprisingly simple. Aside from the bowls and plywood top, you'll need a sander, a jigsaw, and an epoxy glue, like the J-B Weld ClearWeld Epoxy. Don't forget to also pick up a can of wood stain and a durable sealant, such as Minwax Polycrylic Protective Wood Finish.
Start by gluing the IKEA bowls in pairs with epoxy. Put a thin line around the rim of one bowl. Flip another bowl upside down, and place it over the first, carefully aligning and pressing the rims together to create a sphere. Fill the seam with wood filler, and sand the entire surface to smooth it and prep it for stain. Next, cut the plywood into a large shape, sizing it to fit perfectly where you plan to place it. Any shape can work, but a contemporary irregular form will add interest and sophistication to your design. Sand the outside edge, and stain the top and the IKEA bowls to match. Alternatively, you can cover the top with contact paper to change up the texture and pattern.
Apply epoxy to the tops of the spheres, and carefully lay the table surface on them to complete the build. Then, add wood finish to protect it. Pick a sheen that fits the rest of your interior design. A more satin finish carries a classic or rustic appeal, while a glossy look may be more modern. Your decor also impacts the final aesthetic. Decorate your table with new home decor finds from Hobby Lobby or your favorite coffee table books, potted houseplants, and stylish catch-all trays to help your newest DIY make a statement in the room.