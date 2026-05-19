Turn IKEA Serving Bowls Into A Trendy Coffee Table That Looks High End

Much like the IKEA hack that turns a stool into a stylish side table, this idea is surprisingly simple. Aside from the bowls and plywood top, you'll need a sander, a jigsaw, and an epoxy glue, like the J-B Weld ClearWeld Epoxy. Don't forget to also pick up a can of wood stain and a durable sealant, such as Minwax Polycrylic Protective Wood Finish.

Start by gluing the IKEA bowls in pairs with epoxy. Put a thin line around the rim of one bowl. Flip another bowl upside down, and place it over the first, carefully aligning and pressing the rims together to create a sphere. Fill the seam with wood filler, and sand the entire surface to smooth it and prep it for stain. Next, cut the plywood into a large shape, sizing it to fit perfectly where you plan to place it. Any shape can work, but a contemporary irregular form will add interest and sophistication to your design. Sand the outside edge, and stain the top and the IKEA bowls to match. Alternatively, you can cover the top with contact paper to change up the texture and pattern.

Apply epoxy to the tops of the spheres, and carefully lay the table surface on them to complete the build. Then, add wood finish to protect it. Pick a sheen that fits the rest of your interior design. A more satin finish carries a classic or rustic appeal, while a glossy look may be more modern. Your decor also impacts the final aesthetic. Decorate your table with new home decor finds from Hobby Lobby or your favorite coffee table books, potted houseplants, and stylish catch-all trays to help your newest DIY make a statement in the room.