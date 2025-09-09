The IKEA Hack You Need To Turn A $10 Stool Into A Stylish Side Table

The first step in this hack is to remove the top of the MARIUS stool. This can be done by simply undoing the screws that are holding it in place. If you are using a wood slice for the top, you will then need to drill the screws into the plank until it is firmly in place. Make sure to measure the thickness of your wood first, however, to ensure that the screws don't poke through the top. Make sure to familiarize yourself with the parts of a drill and how to use it safely before attempting this step, such as keeping the wood secure while drilling and wearing safety goggles.

If you'd prefer to go for a different aesthetic, however, there are plenty of ways to customize this DIY to craft the perfect table for your home. One option is to use an alternative tabletop. You could repurpose a material you already have lying around, like part of an old door to create a shabby chic, distressed look and save it from landfill at the same time. Alternatively, try your hand at mosaic by doing it freehand or using a ready-made option like this Mosaic Tray Kit from Michaels; then, secure it to the table legs using a strong adhesive like liquid nails. Whatever tabletop you use, make sure it is firmly in place before use in order to avoid spills or injuries. Additionally, if you are not keen on the muted colors that the stool comes in, you could always use a can of spray paint to turn the legs a different shade. Make sure to research how to paint metal furniture for a lasting finish so that the paint adheres well and stays vibrant.