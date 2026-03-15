14 New Hobby Lobby Home Finds To Check Out In 2026
Hobby Lobby is a one-stop shop whether you're a hardcore crafter, serious seasonal decorator, or you just like to spruce up your home with a few new decor pieces every once in a while. Wandering the aisles is an inspiring, if slightly overwhelming, experience. An enormous collection of faux florals greets you as soon as you walk through the door. Rows of wall art span half the store. The holiday section never fails to offer something you don't already have in your collection (but need to buy immediately). And that's all before you reach the clearance aisles, hidden here and there with shockingly good deals shoved between the most random items imaginable.
The world's largest privately-owned arts and crafts store carries 80,000 products, which can make it a challenge to find the newest items to hit the shelves. Fortunately, we've scoured the Hobby Lobby website, our local store aisles, and plenty of recent haul videos to narrow down over a dozen new home finds to check out in 2026. There's plenty of adorable decor to choose from in the new spring collection, but we also found large-scale prints, planters, and vases that can add visual appeal to practically any room all year long. Some of these items are so new they haven't been reviewed by customers yet, but when they were available, we limited our picks to ones that had four- and five-star ratings overall. Affordability was another factor we considered, which is why everything on our list is under $40.
Western-inspired Prints
You may be slightly skeptical at the idea of giving your space a rustic makeover with cowboy-themed decor, but Hobby Lobby has a new large-scale framed print that might make you reconsider. Offering all of the neutral brown, taupe, and mushroom hues that are taking over in 2026, the Field of Horses Canvas Wall Art looks way more expensive than its $30 price suggests. Measuring 37 x 25 inches, the sepia-toned canvas is bordered by a dark wooden frame that keeps the look just modern enough.
Sunflower gnome
Nothing says spring like finding a gnome in your garden. Clearly inspired by the folklorish creatures, Hobby Lobby has a ton of different gnome garden statues to choose from in 2026. The beach bum and beekeeper gnomes are cute enough, but the soft colors of the whimsical Gnome Holding A Sunflower would be right at home on any patio. Made of resin and standing 18 inches tall, the almost $38 statue is large enough to stand out against established plants in a cottage garden.
Lavender Coir Welcome Mat
Changing out your welcome mat is one of the hands-down easiest ways to update your front porch each season. At just over $8, Hobby Lobby's Lavender Coir Welcome Mat is an extremely inexpensive way to do just that. Made from a thick natural coir, it features the word "Welcome" written in an appealing script right above several large lavender stems. Although we highly recommend a no-shoes-in-the-house policy during the muddy spring months, and you probably won't want to mar up this beautiful doormat, coir is an eco-friendly and low-maintenance choice that is excellent at trapping moisture and dirt.
Blue Floral Ceramic Soap Dispenser
If giant plastic bottles of sanitizing hand soap are sticking out like a sore thumb in your carefully curated bathrooms, consider decanting your favorite product into Hobby Lobby's new Blue Floral Ceramic Soap Dispenser. The quietly chic base is covered in a classic blue and white pattern and holds up to 13 ounces of liquid soap. Meanwhile, the minimalist silver pump has already received positive feedback from reviewers. Priced at $6.49, the 3-inch wide dispenser won't take up much space on your bathroom countertop but will add plenty of visual appeal.
Bee Shaped Pillow
Reviewers are already buzzing about Hobby Lobby's new Bee Shaped Pillow. A small novelty throw pillow priced just under $11, it packs a lot of texture into a small package thanks to the punch needle construction in white, black, yellow, and brown. "This is a wonderful addition to my collection of bee themed pillows. I'm very excited to add it to the collection," one reviewer wrote online. Another described the polyester-filled pollinator as looking expensive even though it isn't.
Beige & Brown Textured Ceramic Vase
According to a few online reviewers, it took Hobby Lobby a minute to figure out how to ship its new Beige & Brown Textured Ceramic Vase. However, so many people are obsessed with this Pottery Barn dupe that the home decor giant quickly figured the packaging problem out. Measuring 11 inches tall, the vase looks slightly antiqued thanks to its neutral, mottled finish. Similar handcrafted earthenware pieces at PB cost over $120, making this find a steal at $28.
Dragonfly Mobile Metal Spinner
It can be fun to make your own garden ornaments. However, if you're short on time or your backyard is little more than an apartment balcony, taking a few minutes to hang one of Hobby Lobby's new Dragonfly Metal Mobile Spinners can quickly add plenty of spring color for just over $10. Hanging below a dragonfly with glass wings, the metal swirl spins around adding motion to your outdoor space. A teardrop glass pendant hangs from the bottom to keep the 34.5 inch piece weighed down in the breeze.
Daisy Garden Bath Rug
Replacing all your bath towels to upgrade your bathroom's look is a great but pretty costly idea. However, swapping out a bath rug couldn't be easier or more affordable. Made from a 98% cotton blend, Hobby Lobby's new Daisy Garden Bath Rug is covered in slightly abstract, perfectly retro flowers in pink, purple, green, and teal. Priced at $12, and measuring 20 by 32 inches, it's the kind of small but plush find that can make brushing your teeth, doing your skincare routine, or even just stepping out of the shower feel a little more luxurious.
White Dogwood Wreath
If you're looking for a zero-maintenance way to add a little charm to either your entryway or interior doors, consider Hobby Lobby's new White Dogwood Wreath. One of the more realistic-looking options in the company's spring wreath collection, it's covered in white dogwood flowers with yellow centers and pink-tinged tips. Available in 10 or 22 inch diameters, the twiggy base is firmly wire-wrapped yet lightweight, so you should be able to easily hang it using a Small Command Strip from Amazon. Because the fabric flowers aren't weatherproof, if you do decide to hang your wreath outside, make sure it's sheltered from the rain.
Brown Woven Planter
Even though it stands just over a foot tall, Hobby Lobby's new Brown Woven Planter commands plenty of attention. Part of that is the rich color of the brown plastic wicker woven around its metal frame. But it's the base that really elevates the entire look. Inside, you'll find a black plastic planter that has a removable plug for draining water, making this $30 find a great option whether you use it indoors or outside.
Green Flocked Bunny
There are decorative bunnies in practically every color and material you can possibly imagine hitting the shelves at Hobby Lobby in 2026, but we're especially partial to the Green Flocked Bunny. Its ivory satin bow looks dapper, while the fuzzy green flocking that covers its foam form looks like freshly-mown grass. Measuring just under 15 inches tall, it's large enough to be a table centerpiece but lightweight enough to be easily moved around as needed. If you hop over to Hobby Lobby, you can pick up this flocked find for just under $14.
Sardine Appetizer Plate
Hobby Lobby did not disappoint with its new collection of adorable kitchenware. Designs featuring seasonal picks including strawberries, lemons, and pineapples abound on cups, glasses, and melamine plates. That said, sardines are making a surprisingly cute appearance in 2026. Available for just over $4, the Sardine Appetizer Plate looks and feels extremely chic for the price. Made of microwave- and dishwasher-safe ceramic, it has a slightly scalloped rim and painted blue sardines that would look right at home at your next family clambake or seafood boil.
Woven Ice Cream Basket
One of the tastiest new items at Hobby Lobby in 2026 is the Woven Ice Cream Basket. Priced just over $28, the clever storage solution is made from a metal frame covered in a thick woven design in a natural color to create the cone and off-white color for the detachable ice cream swirl. Colorful rope pieces create sprinkles on the lid. Measuring 11.5 inches high by 14.75 inches wide, it's big enough to hold plenty of toys, shoes, or blankets.
Hello Spring Kitchen Towels
Hobby Lobby's new kitchen collection for 2026 doesn't just include adorable plates and cups. You'll find a ton of cheerful linens like the Hello Spring Kitchen Towels. Priced at $5.39 for two, the colorful coordinating set of two are both made from 100% cotton. One is printed with an all-over tropical floral design in pink, yellow and blue, and the other has "Hello Spring" written in a cute font pairing. The machine-washable towels can add a little pop of color hanging from your oven door or could perk up a guest bathroom. They would also make a perfect hostess gift.