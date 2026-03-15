14 New Hobby Lobby Home Finds To Check Out In 2026

Hobby Lobby is a one-stop shop whether you're a hardcore crafter, serious seasonal decorator, or you just like to spruce up your home with a few new decor pieces every once in a while. Wandering the aisles is an inspiring, if slightly overwhelming, experience. An enormous collection of faux florals greets you as soon as you walk through the door. Rows of wall art span half the store. The holiday section never fails to offer something you don't already have in your collection (but need to buy immediately). And that's all before you reach the clearance aisles, hidden here and there with shockingly good deals shoved between the most random items imaginable.

The world's largest privately-owned arts and crafts store carries 80,000 products, which can make it a challenge to find the newest items to hit the shelves. Fortunately, we've scoured the Hobby Lobby website, our local store aisles, and plenty of recent haul videos to narrow down over a dozen new home finds to check out in 2026. There's plenty of adorable decor to choose from in the new spring collection, but we also found large-scale prints, planters, and vases that can add visual appeal to practically any room all year long. Some of these items are so new they haven't been reviewed by customers yet, but when they were available, we limited our picks to ones that had four- and five-star ratings overall. Affordability was another factor we considered, which is why everything on our list is under $40.