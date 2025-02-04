The Ultimate Plant List To Build The Perfect Cottage Garden

Even if you can't explain why, cottage gardens are one of those things (like poetry, personal coaches, and obscenity) that you know when you see. They're marked by a certain density and informality. They look like a riot of perpetual color from a distance, but you can zoom in to individual specimens that are masterpieces all their own ... if you can tell where one plant begins and the others end. The informal exuberance of the cottage garden says something about the joy we take in plants rather than the satisfaction we might gain from mere botany.

As you might expect, a lot of work goes into making something so chaotic in such a perfectly prescribed fashion. Plants are chosen by their growing seasons and blooming times, and they're layered to complement each other and keep the eye busy wherever one's gaze falls within a border along a pathway. Plantings are marked by diversity, and in the way of such a natural setting tend to create a hospitable environment for visitors like butterflies, bees, hummingbirds, song birds, and probably even birds that can't carry a tune at all.

The effect can be nostalgic, but nostalgia is a bit silly, since you can and should have a cottage garden right now. It's not like a gorgeous, fragrant cutting garden is going to go out of style, except perhaps in HOA-dominated suburbs where style isn't allowed in the first place. Let's look at a few cottage garden options, moving roughly from the short plants at the front of the border to the tall, dignified sentries and anarchist fence-climbers who bring up the rear.