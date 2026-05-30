IKEA Summer Sale: The Sleek Storage Cabinet You Can Score For Less From Now To July

Finding a truly good sale on furniture at a big box store can feel like spotting the Holy Grail at a dinky yard sale, and storage cabinets can be particularly pricey. If your living room, dining room, or even your kitchen could use some extra cabinet space, IKEA has a great mark down happening right now. Starting this past Wednesday and extending through July 2nd, IKEA is holding their famous summer sale, and certain items range from 15% to 50% off their original price. Included in this bargain is the HEMNES glass-door cabinet. While this chic storage solution normally costs $449, it's currently marked down for a 33% discount. The Swedish brand's summer sale ends up bringing the price to $299, saving customers $150 on a fairly spacious storage solution.

The cute cabinet features three storage drawers as well as a few shelves behind the quaint glass doors. No matter the color of your kitchen, IKEA sells several different versions of the HEMNES storage cabinets in white, brown, black, and green to match any space. Most parts of this cabinet are made from solid pine wood, though the back and drawer bottoms are thinner fiberboard. Online, some social media users praise this cabinet as a great piece to upcycle for DIY projects; however, others have concerns about durability. With the drop in price, the HEMNES glass-door cabinet is an affordable IKEA find worth checking out in 2026 before the summer sale ends.