IKEA Summer Sale: The Sleek Storage Cabinet You Can Score For Less From Now To July
Finding a truly good sale on furniture at a big box store can feel like spotting the Holy Grail at a dinky yard sale, and storage cabinets can be particularly pricey. If your living room, dining room, or even your kitchen could use some extra cabinet space, IKEA has a great mark down happening right now. Starting this past Wednesday and extending through July 2nd, IKEA is holding their famous summer sale, and certain items range from 15% to 50% off their original price. Included in this bargain is the HEMNES glass-door cabinet. While this chic storage solution normally costs $449, it's currently marked down for a 33% discount. The Swedish brand's summer sale ends up bringing the price to $299, saving customers $150 on a fairly spacious storage solution.
The cute cabinet features three storage drawers as well as a few shelves behind the quaint glass doors. No matter the color of your kitchen, IKEA sells several different versions of the HEMNES storage cabinets in white, brown, black, and green to match any space. Most parts of this cabinet are made from solid pine wood, though the back and drawer bottoms are thinner fiberboard. Online, some social media users praise this cabinet as a great piece to upcycle for DIY projects; however, others have concerns about durability. With the drop in price, the HEMNES glass-door cabinet is an affordable IKEA find worth checking out in 2026 before the summer sale ends.
Pros and cons of IKEA's discounted HEMNES glass-door cabinet
The look and design of the HEMNES line at IKEA is rather streamlined and sleek, allowing it to fit into different styles of decor, and the glass-door cabinet is no exception. Using this IKEA piece to display pretty cookware or dishes would be a sophisticated way to add storage to your dining room. However, this cabinet could also serve as a great bookcase with additional living room storage. If you don't love the look of visible storage, it would be easy to add a curtain to the glass doors and customize your cabinet. The potential versatility of the HEMNES cabinet is what makes this sale price seem like such a good deal, but some customers report problems with the glass-door storage cabinet.
Despite the cute aesthetic and multiple shelves and drawers, some recent reviews on the furniture retailer's website warn that this cabinet is an IKEA find to skip in 2026. Some customers say their HEMNES glass-door cabinet had faulty drawers that couldn't stay on the tracks. Others from before the sale claimed the piece cost too much for the quality of the cabinet. The glass-door cabinet is rated well overall, but issues with the drawers could be a deal breaker for some. Depending on your budget and storage needs, you might want to snag the HEMNES glass-door cabinet before July, but keep in mind that it's not perfect.