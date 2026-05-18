5 New IKEA Finds To Skip In 2026 (So Far)

With a ton of new IKEA finds hitting the shelves in 2026, there were bound to be a few duds. The Swedish chain may be a perennial favorite for anyone looking to update their space on a budget. However, customers are reporting some serious issues with a few limited edition items, furniture pieces, and basic essentials plagued by quality control issues. When you think of IKEA, words like "flatpack," "minimalist," and "affordable" usually come to mind. Instead, reviews for more than one new lighting find, basic textiles, and multiple storage solutions were described as "rubbish," "useless," and "misleading."

To be fair, we had to scroll through several highly-rated products to find the five new IKEA finds you should skip in 2026 (so far). Several new items only have one or two reviews. So even when they weren't highly rated we skipped over them until more customers have a chance to weigh in. Instead, we focused on one- and two-star items that already have at least a dozen people frustrated enough to leave reviews warning others not to waste their money. Then we narrowed it down even further to items that have more one-star ratings than anything else. You might be able to forgive the occasional cold Swedish meatball, but these new IKEA items simply aren't worth buying.