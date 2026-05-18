5 New IKEA Finds To Skip In 2026 (So Far)
With a ton of new IKEA finds hitting the shelves in 2026, there were bound to be a few duds. The Swedish chain may be a perennial favorite for anyone looking to update their space on a budget. However, customers are reporting some serious issues with a few limited edition items, furniture pieces, and basic essentials plagued by quality control issues. When you think of IKEA, words like "flatpack," "minimalist," and "affordable" usually come to mind. Instead, reviews for more than one new lighting find, basic textiles, and multiple storage solutions were described as "rubbish," "useless," and "misleading."
To be fair, we had to scroll through several highly-rated products to find the five new IKEA finds you should skip in 2026 (so far). Several new items only have one or two reviews. So even when they weren't highly rated we skipped over them until more customers have a chance to weigh in. Instead, we focused on one- and two-star items that already have at least a dozen people frustrated enough to leave reviews warning others not to waste their money. Then we narrowed it down even further to items that have more one-star ratings than anything else. You might be able to forgive the occasional cold Swedish meatball, but these new IKEA items simply aren't worth buying.
VALASJÖN Self-Adhesive Hook
The $8 VALASJÖN Self-Adhesive Hooks look like one of those small-but-mighty IKEA solutions that can finally keep your towels off the floor. Sold in a three-pack, the black powder-coated steel hooks require some assembly with the ubiquitous IKEA allen wrench. They can also be mounted using the self-adhesive backing that is advertised as capable of holding up to three pounds. If you want something more permanent, they also have holes for mounting screws (which aren't included).
IKEA customers weren't impressed by the neutral color and attractive appearance of the hooks. "The plastic film on the adhesive doesn't peel off as intended. I wasted my time putting these together, cleaning the surface where they were to go, only to find that they are unusable. Waste of money," wrote one frustrated user. Several others also reported issues with the adhesive, with some experiencing similar difficulty with removing the film and others finding the glue had completely dried out.
Although a few people found them practical for hanging small towels, others struggled with the hooks falling off the wall. "I purchased three packs of these. They've been used I would say quite lightly, bathroom ones have a towel and a dressing gown, bedroom had a clutch bag, and hallway had a coat on each ... They lasted the first week and then started to one by one fail," cautioned another disappointed customer.
KAJPLATS LED bulb
Although IKEA has some new highly-rated lighting finds, two dozen customers have already given the KAJPLATS LED bulbs a one- or two-star rating. The $6 smart bulb had plenty of potential. IKEA describes it as compatible with the DIRIGERA hub, just one of the ways you can (theoretically) mix-and-match the company's smart home hubs, sensors, and remote controls. There are things you need to understand before switching to smart lighting, but most of the reviews for this new IKEA find suggest that all you need to know about this product is to leave it on the shelf.
Several people described connectivity issues ranging from a time-consuming hassle to totally useless. One disappointed person wrote, "The lamp was lit, but, unfortunately, it could not be connected to IKEA home. We tried 5-6 times without success." Another frustrated user reported, "Bought several, all broken. Cannot be connected ... A waste of time and money,"
"Kajplats are cheaper than their predecessor, but they currently cannot be connected to your routing hub. According to Ikea, it's a bug they've been working on for a few months. In other words, it can't be used, for now," explained yet another. Since others described having the same experience and receiving the same feedback from IKEA customer service about the known issue, buying this new LED bulb doesn't seem like a very bright idea.
SOLVINDEN Ceiling lamp
Bulbs aren't the only new IKEA lighting find that customers are calling a bust. The limited edition SOLVINDEN Ceiling Lamp is also racking up plenty of one-star reviews for a bizarre reason. The orange and green mesh light has an outdoor-approved steel construction that makes the lamp look perfect for anywhere you want to add a little outdoor lighting to brighten up your home. But before making the $40 investment, you definitely need to read the reviews (and the fine print) since IKEA's product photos don't seem to tell the whole story.
It turns out this lamp has a built-in LED source and needs to be hung from a ceiling hook. In other words, once the bulb blows, it's lights out for this lamp. One customer summed up what several others also discovered, writing, "Worst product ever bought at Ikea. You can't replace the bulb if it breaks, and then you have to throw the whole lot away. Not a ceiling light, but a pendant light with a plug. Very unclear description and very environmentally unfriendly. You don't expect this from IKEA. Beautiful but stupid lamp." More than one person described the online listing as "misleading."
The new mesh lamp is unique, on-trend, and offers plenty of decorative appeal. If you spot it wandering around a store, you should look deeper into exactly how it needs to be hung and powered. However, until IKEA updates its website listing with clearer information, it's a purchase online shoppers should probably pull the plug on.
BESTÅ Storage Combination
One of the things you have to expect when you buy furniture from IKEA is that assembly may be a bigger hassle than you expected. According to customers, that's exactly what you'll experience with the new BESTÅ Storage combination. The 73-inch-tall cabinet looks like a way to solve several storage problems at the same time. It has two lower drawers that are deep enough to hold items you want to hide away, and adjustable shelves tucked behind glass doors for displaying treasures while keeping them protected from dust. However, the $390 price tag makes this a serious investment.
And some IKEA customers couldn't care less. The new find has a 1.7-star overall rating so far, scoring abysmal marks on everything from appearance to value for the money. "How do I get a refund for this piece of junk?" asked one flabbergasted person. "I very much regret the purchase — this cabinet is definitely not worth the money," lamented another.
Others reported unending frustration with the assembly process and quality issues that seem almost universal. "Took far too long to assemble and so many instruction booklets I lost count," explained a user who emphatically warned others to steer clear. Another put it even more bluntly by writing, "Over 3 hours to get it somewhat assembled — and we are experienced with building Ikea furniture. Then the realization that it's just a piece of crap sets in." While other items in the BESTÅ Storage system line get plenty of high praise, this particular combination is one new IKEA item that doesn't seem to be worth buying.
BORSTALOE Shower curtain
How do you mess up a shower curtain? According to over a dozen customers, IKEA figured it out with the new BORSTALOE Shower curtain. Available in white or black, the $15 find looks pretty much like any other polyester waffle weave curtain that can look at home in any bathroom. It's 72 inches. It's machine washable. What's not to love, right?
Wrong. According to most reviewers, it's completely unusable. "Probably the most useless shower curtain I've ever seen. Water just goes right through, so everything outside is wet after showering," explained one annoyed user. "A shower curtain should really only have one purpose — to hold back water so that it doesn't splash everywhere. Unfortunately, it doesn't do that," wrote another.
IKEA claims the fabric has a water-repellent coating that improves over time. But that didn't satisfy the vast majority of customers who reported experiencing wet and slippery conditions outside of their shower right away. While you could double it up with one of IKEA's bestselling clear NÄCKTEN Shower curtains as a plastic liner, that adds additional bulk and expense, which makes the BORSTALOE another new find that simply isn't worth it.