Smart Lighting: What You Should Know Before Making The Switch

Turning the lights on and off more easily has been a goal since The Clapper was invented in the 1980s. The Clapper, originally called the "Great American Turn-On" (yes, seriously), was a device that turned lights and appliances on with a clap. It gained popularity quickly; the idea of turning lights on/off without crossing the room filled a need consumers didn't even know they had. However, the claps had to be just fast enough and just loud enough, background noise rendered it useless, and the lights would turn off at any clap-like noise in the house. The Clapper had introduced us to a future we only thought possible in movies, but the technology wasn't ready.

More than three decades later, and this idea has been implanted into every facet of our lives. According to Oberlo, 70 million homes in the U.S. are considered "smart" in 2024, and the number is estimated to hit 100 million by 2028. Much of that is due to smart lighting, which is a multibillion-dollar industry that's only getting more popular. Smart lights from companies like Amazon, Philips, and Linkind make our homes more efficient and our lives easier in the process ... most of the time. There are some disadvantages to smart home solutions, such as reliance on WiFi, cost, and privacy concerns that are important to understand before you decide if it's the right choice for your home.