22 New IKEA Finds To Check Out In 2026
If you already have more BILLY Bookcases than you can count, and you've done every KALLAX storage hack you can find, but still want more IKEA in your life, we have great news for you. The Swedish megachain has over 1,500 new products in its lineup for 2026. Although it's the very definition of hygge to curl up on the couch to scroll through them all online or wander the aisles with your best friend connecting over your favorites, we did the hard work for you by figuring out which new IKEA finds you shouldn't miss.
The huge range means there are items that fit into every budget amongst the newly released products, from storage solutions that only cost a few dollars to furniture that costs several hundred. The cat-shaped containers and cactus clothing stand are definitely showstoppers, but we focused on items that are practical no matter what design style you're embracing. Since they are brand new, not every product has a ton of reviews yet. However, only items that had an average rating of 4 stars or higher made it onto our list.
TIMMERFLOTTE Temperature/humidity sensor
Our homes keep getting smarter, thanks to an endless array of products that promise to keep an eye on everything from package deliveries to thermostat settings. IKEA's new TIMMERFLOTTE Temperature/Humidity Sensor aims to supplement existing smart homes by using the universal standard Matter, an open-source standard that connects with your existing Google Home, Apple Home, or Alexa using Wi-Fi. The $10 battery-operated monitoring device can be used simply by pushing a central sensor to swap from temperature to humidity. It can also be controlled remotely by connecting it to your current smart home system.
SOLVINDEN Floor lamp
Leave it to IKEA to come up with statement lighting pieces that look almost sculptural. A limited-edition product available in cherry red, the $50 SOLVINDEN Floor Lamp stands about 2.5 feet tall. Illuminated by a built-in LED light with three brightness settings, its plastic shade and powder-coated steel body are approved for either indoor or outdoor use. Although the new release has only garnered a few customer ratings so far, it's been 5 stars across the board.
BESTÅ Storage combination with doors
According to over 100 IKEA fans who've already given the new BESTÅ Storage combination with doors a 5-star rating, there's a lot to love about the $450 storage solution. Available in a wide variety of colors, its modern doors are as sleek as they are functional. Equipped with both push-open and soft-closing features, the six flush panels hide 10 shelves sitting inside two BESTÅ frames. The frames can be pushed together to form one giant storage solution, or separated to flank a fireplace or even provide extra space in totally different rooms.
FADO Table lamp
Some of us love dreamy Scandinavian minimalist interiors but prefer accent lighting that feels soft instead of structural. IKEA designer Tekla Evelina Severin absolutely delivered with the creamy white and subtle pink FADO Table lamp, earning 4.5 out of 5 stars for the craftsmanship. The mouth-blown glass shades are each one-of-a-kind, so even though the tiny profile measures only 10 inches in diameter, the unique light is still a bargain at $30. IKEA recommends using an LED bulb like the company's SOLHETTA E26 450 Lumen Globe in Opal, which is sold separately.
GREJSIMOJS Floor cushion set
Design fans have major problems with Pantone's Color of the Year. White is out, and color is definitely in. The GREJSIMOJS Floor cushion set is a playfully poufy tower by IKEA designer Akanksha Deo. Each of the three floor cushions is made from polyester inserts that reviewers describe as "firm" and "sturdy" and machine-washable covers with child-safe zippers. This new product coordinates with several other fun items in the new GREJSIMOJS collection, but the $90, 5-star set is also ideal if you simply want to add a bit of unexpected red or pop of color to a mostly neutral space.
FÄRGSÄTTARE Wall shelf
Have you ever gone shopping at IKEA and thought to yourself, "I don't know how to pronounce it, but I want one"? That was our reaction when we spotted the new 4.5-star FÄRGSÄTTARE Wall shelf. Reviewers from around the world agreed with us, sharing that the $60 green powder-coated steel rack designed by Henrik Preutz is perfect in kitchens and kids' rooms. Although you'll need to purchase wall mounting screws separately, the three shelves have bars that serve as built-in bookends. An intentional gap created during the mounting process also leaves plenty of room for threading a power cord or cables.
SANDLÖPARE Storage trunk
Interior designer Justina Blakeney ushered in the New Bohemian Era several years ago, and if you're still a fan of her eclectic Jungalow style, there's a new IKEA collection for you. Designed by Anna Lagerström, the SANDLÖPARE Storage trunk is one of the more grown-up pieces. A lidded storage trunk made of durable 90% recycled and coated polyester in a neutral taupe color, its spacious size can hold stacks of art supplies or important papers while still being compact enough to slide under a bed or inside a closet. Receiving almost universal 5-star ratings, one reviewer summed up the customer feedback on the $25 find, writing, "I love it, it's very original, like everything from IKEA."
BRUDKRUSBÄR Duvet cover and pillowcase
The BRUDKRUSBÄR Duvet cover and pillowcases are a dark and moody addition to any bedroom. Made from 100% organic cotton, this swirly wildflower-patterned set already has more than 70 5-star reviews from IKEA customers who love the quality, look, and price point. Available in a Twin for $35, Full/Queen for $45, or King for $65, each 4.5-star set comes with at least one envelope-closing pillowcase and a fabric-covered button-close duvet cover that one reviewer described as "SO 'SCANDI'."
PURRPINGLA Laundry bag with stand
Another new IKEA find that's received mostly 5-star ratings, the PURPINGLA Laundry bag with stand is likely to become a fan favorite. The two-compartment design allows for sorting whites and darks or towels and delicates. But even though this $25 laundry hamper is big on convenience, its narrow width means you'll still be able to use it for storage when you have a small bathroom. The powder-coated steel frame holds the bag in place, while a handle makes easy transport or hanging possible. Both compartments are coated with plastic to reduce odor and moisture buildup.
HEMNES Daybed frame with 3 drawers
According to over 2,000 IKEA customers, the new, 4.5-star HEMNES Daybed frame with 3 drawers is a must-have. Available in grey-green, white, and other neutral colors, the daybed's high, lacquered frame makes it look like a structured, cocoon-like couch during the day. When it's time to rest (or you have guests), a base pulls out, transforming the $400 piece into a double bed. Three spacious drawers located under the solid pine rails that form the bed base provide plenty of room for extra pillows, blankets, or other guest room essentials that help you win at hosting.
DOFTRIPS Self-watering insert
Are you a busy houseplant lover who doesn't always have time to water your neediest greenery? IKEA's DOFTRIPS Self-watering inserts may be the answer to all your indoor plant prayers. Sold in a $15 set of two, the mouth-blown glass inserts are designed to be filled with water before being stuck directly into the soil. Once in place, water slowly seeps out. Several reviewers were thrilled with the large size and substantial weight, although one warned that the overall filled weight could tip over smaller planters. Another cautioned that you'll need to be careful inserting the stem so it doesn't fill with soil, blocking the water from escaping. Despite the shortcomings, the DOFTRIPS earned a promising 4.4 stars.
PÄRKLA Storage case
There are several things you should never store in your garage, but when space is at a premium, sometimes you simply don't have a choice. In those cases, the ridiculously cheap and extremely high-rated PÄRKLA Storage case could come in handy. The semi-transparent $3 bags are made of a webbed recycled polypropylene fabric. They fold flat when not in use, but open to provide ample storage. Over 6,200 IKEA customers have given the zippered bags a 5-star rating, using them to store everything from Christmas decor to swimming gear.
SALTSJÖBADEN 3-seat sofa
Are saggy couch cushions hurting your back or making you feel embarrassed when visitors drop by? IKEA released several new couches you may want to consider. The SALTSJÖBADEN 3-seat sofa caught our eye not just because it's available in a wide range of colors, but also because it's backed by a 10-year limited warranty that belies its $500 price tag. The frame is constructed from a combination of plywood, solid wood, fiberboard, and other materials, while the seats are made from squishy polyurethane foam. Steel springs and solid wood legs round out the design. It only has three reviews so far, but each customer thought this new seating deserved 5 stars.
DAGGKAPRIFOL Picture ledge
From gallery walls to spice racks, there are so many different ways to use products like IKEA's new DAGGKAPRIFOL Picture ledge. Made of a baby pink powder-coated steel, the shelf has a sweet little scalloped design that's right on trend. The $8 piece measures just over 19 inches wide, but when properly installed, it's capable of holding up to 6.5 pounds. Whether you use it to store framed prints, books, skincare, or just that pair of sunglasses you need to grab before leaving the house, this new item has earned 4.7 stars, with customers saying it's a great value for the money.
OMMJÄNGE Trays
Although you can easily DIY a set of coasters yourself, IKEA has a new product that's basically peak entertaining ware. Designed by Maria Vinka, the OMMJÄNGE Trays are sold in a set of two for $20. The retro modern teardrop shape combines a practical spot for snacks or cocktails with a handle that lets you easily carry it around. Constructed from layer-glued wood and fiberboard covered with stained birch veneer, the new trays have only received a few reviews so far, but the 5-star accolades appreciate their Scandi-inspired design and high-quality craftsmanship.
VECKLARFLY Venetian blind
IKEA has nearly 200 window treatments to choose from, but the VECKLARFLY Venetian blinds quickly earned dozens of 5-star reviews from customers who appreciate their attractive look and easy installation, earning a total 4.1 stars. Now available in natural bamboo finished in a clear lacquer to protect against moisture damage, the 34" wide blinds come with two brackets, allowing for either wall or ceiling mounting. Intentionally designed by David Wahl to avoid any loose or dangling cords, the $110 window treatments are child-safe, along with being easy to adjust thanks to a tilt wand for positioning the slats to allow as little (or as much) light as you want.
FEJKA Artificial potted plant
When you love the lush look of houseplants but don't want to make the maintenance commitment, high-quality fakes are a good alternative. Made from recycled plastic that can stand up to indoor or outdoor conditions, the FEJKA Artificial potted plant looks startlingly close to a real trailing Philodendron (Philodendron bipinnatifidum). Although you'll never have to water it, you will need a planter or hanging basket for the 3-inch "plant." Dozens of IKEA customers have given the $5 faux find a 5-star rating, appreciating the beautiful look it adds to dark corners enough for a solid 4.7 stars.
BETTHAJ Tin with lid
There are a lot of smart ways to naturally keep pesky bugs out of your kitchen and pantry closet, but tightly sealing up food so they can't find a single crumb is one of the best. The new lidded BETTHAJ Tins come in several shapes, sizes, and colors, from a small $4 version that's perfect for coffee to the $10 cookie tin 2-pack that's practically begging to be filled with a few of IKEA's KAFFEREP biscuits. The low-profile lids make them perfect for stacking, while the tin-plated steel material blocks light to keep your favorites fresh (and bug-free!). It's a kitchen essential that's earned its 4.7 stars.
SKOGSÖN Chair
We don't care what those groundhogs say. Spring is definitely on its way. Entertaining on your balcony or patio is way more fun when everyone has somewhere to sit, and the SKOGSÖN Chair is perfect if you want the chill vibes to last all afternoon. Available in a light gray or sea foam green, the perforated seat and rounded frame are made of powder-coated steel that's easy to clean. The reviews are still rolling in, but several users appreciated the comfortable size and simple installation, earning the chair a total of 4.6 stars.
JÄRNVÄG Rug
IKEA's designers leaned hard into colorful designs and finishes for 2026, but we still found options for people who prefer a more muted aesthetic. According to the vast majority of reviewers, the JÄRNVÄG Rug is a soft and warm addition to living rooms. "A very beautiful rug, it looks elegant and creates a cozy atmosphere in the room," wrote one happy IKEA customer. Several others appreciated the $130 rug's high-quality construction, although a few mentioned that the polypropylene material needed several days to air out. Once in place, though, it more than earns each of its 4.9 stars.
MOSSJÖN Wall cabinet with glass door
Designed by IKEA's Willy Chong, the MOSSJÖN Wall cabinet with glass door is an extremely modern take on a medicine cabinet. Reeded glass on three sides lets light shine through without revealing personal items hidden on the two interior shelves. Although a couple of customers struggled with putting their $80 cabinets together, others had a much better experience. "Chic, elegant, and a feast for the eyes. Super quick to assemble and great quality. The material is also high quality and durable, not a throwaway item, but also contemporary and long-lasting," wrote one fan of the 4.4-star cabinet.
SNÖRUTA Curtains
Choosing the best drapery for your home can be a challenge, especially since a lot of window treatments out there are extremely expensive. That's not the case with IKEA's new SNÖRUTA Curtains, which are sold as a pair for $30. The 98-inch long panels are made of a recycled polyester with a greige and white floral pattern. Like many of the company's curtains, this 4.6-star set comes with heading tape so you can hang it directly on your rod using pockets or tabs. For a dressier look, consider using RIKTIG curtain pleating hooks instead.