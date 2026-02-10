22 New IKEA Finds To Check Out In 2026

If you already have more BILLY Bookcases than you can count, and you've done every KALLAX storage hack you can find, but still want more IKEA in your life, we have great news for you. The Swedish megachain has over 1,500 new products in its lineup for 2026. Although it's the very definition of hygge to curl up on the couch to scroll through them all online or wander the aisles with your best friend connecting over your favorites, we did the hard work for you by figuring out which new IKEA finds you shouldn't miss.

The huge range means there are items that fit into every budget amongst the newly released products, from storage solutions that only cost a few dollars to furniture that costs several hundred. The cat-shaped containers and cactus clothing stand are definitely showstoppers, but we focused on items that are practical no matter what design style you're embracing. Since they are brand new, not every product has a ton of reviews yet. However, only items that had an average rating of 4 stars or higher made it onto our list.