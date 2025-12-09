The Stunning IKEA KALLAX Hack That'll Instantly Transform Your Cramped Entryway

Efficient entryway storage is a total game-changer, especially in small spaces where every square foot matters. No one wants to have guests walk in and be greeted by a cluttered pile of shoes, dog leashes, backpacks, reusable shopping bags, and whatever other chaos your family generates as they come and go from the house. The key to an organized and tidy entryway is having all of that mess tucked away out of sight. However, nice-looking, large-capacity storage consoles can cost a pretty penny, especially ones with a high-end aesthetic. However, Antoinette Chris-Oguta (@thequeentonie) shared on Instagram how she transformed a basic $79.99 IKEA KALLAX 2x4 cube storage shelf into a beautiful entryway console that makes a stunning first impression with guests.

By creating cabinet door frames with a recessed panel of rattan caning, as well as custom feet and hardware, Chris-Oguta created an affordable dupe for far less than woven door cabinets. These can go for hundreds at places like Target or Wayfair and even thousands at higher-end retailers like Pottery Barn, West Elm, or One Kings Lane. Her clever IKEA hack also hides eight cubbies worth of storage behind closed (yet ventilated) doors, which makes all the difference for keeping the entry neat.

Before you begin this DIY, take a piece of the unassembled KALLAX to the paint store for a color match. Though the internet claims Benjamin Moore White Heron, Benjamin Moore Simply White, and Glidden Parchment White are all good matches to various "IKEA white" products, a custom match is best for getting the exact shade and sheen. Alternatively, the KALLAX is available in three other finishes, so you could always do contrast doors or paint-match one of those. Finally, assemble the KALLAX unit per the instructions, and you're ready to start your IKEA entryway DIY.