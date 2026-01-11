20 Things You Should Never Store In Your Garage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Garages are an unsung hero in many homes when it comes to storage. They're a simple space where we put the things we don't use every day and the stuff we just aren't ready to toss. Whether it's leftover paint from last year's living room makeover or those boxes of books that don't feel disposable yet, the convenience of garage storage is hard to beat. Whether yours is attached or not, garages are close, roomy, and keep your keepsakes out of sight and out of mind, but well within reach. Garages feel like a perfect storage solution until you start hunting for something and realize it's warped, moldy, leaking, or just plain ruined.

From paint cans to propane tanks, there are certain things you should never store in your garage. The problem is that for all their convenient storage, garages also come with some real risks. Extreme heat, freezing temperatures, humidity, poor ventilation, and pests can all do serious damage. Certain items can lose their usefulness, grow mold, or even pose serious risks when they aren't stored properly. Since most garages aren't climate-controlled, materials expand and contract, chemicals break down, paper and fabrics absorb moisture, and adhesives fail. When you add safety concerns like fumes or flammability and basic space limitations, it becomes clear that convenience isn't always all it's cracked up to be. Knowing what not to store in your garage can save you money, protect your health, and keep your home safer.