The Genius Paper Towel Storage Trick That Will Keep Your Cabinets Tidy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to organizing and properly storing cleaning supplies in your pantry or utility closet, there's one item that takes up tons of space and always seems to be toppling over then rolling away: paper towel rolls. Their large footprint and awkward cylindrical shape makes them a challenge to store without monopolizing excessive shelf space or risking the famous Italian Leaning Tower of Towels. Neither method is remotely efficient or practical.
Thankfully, Instagram user Kris (@drivenbydecor) shared in early 2025 how she used a simple set of spring tension rods to create a genius vertical storage solution for her bulky, unruly rolls of paper towels occupying too much of her small pantry closet. This trick reduced the space she needed to store six rolls to the width of just a single roll, gaining back 15 inches of shelf space... that's huge! This clever tension rod hack requires no tools or permanent modifications, making it a great renter-friendly project. On top of that, the particular set and size of tension rods she bought from Amazon will set you back only $12.99 and take mere seconds to install. Easy, quick, and cheap... the perfect beginner DIY trifecta!
Do keep in mind: Before you can create your own tension rod paper towel organizer, you need to measure the height of the vertical space you'd like to use for storage. Like Instagram, it can be the top shelf to the ceiling for lots of height, or you could store just a few rolls between shelves in a shorter space. Once you know your measurement and have tension rods in hand, you're ready to kick off this super easy DIY.
Install two tension rods to hold a neat vertical stack of paper towels against the side wall of your closet
Begin this hack by grabbing a paper towel roll for size reference, as the rod placement can be planned for standard or large sizes. Lay the roll down on the closet shelf so it's touching both the back and side walls in order to determine the location for the vertical tension rods to function as the third "wall" of support for the paper towel column. Place the rods close enough to the roll to keep them snugly in place, but not too tight that they make the rolls hard to slide out. Adjust the rods to the correct height and secure them firmly in place, using a level to ensure they're straight. To prevent the rolls from falling out, position the two tension rods as shown in the video, splitting the center of the roll depth-wise and about five inches apart. Stack the rolls between the side wall and tension rods, using the back wall for additional bracing. When you need a new roll, pull from the bottom and the ones above it will slide down. Refill the stack by placing new rolls on top.
While the video shows only one column, you could add a second set of tension rods next to the first to create a second stack, which would be braced between the two sets of rods rather than a wall. A similar floating approach with two sets of rods could also be used in a scenario where there's no side wall available for support. Either way, you'll gain tons of precious storage space back in your pantry or cleaning closet with this simple, fast, and inexpensive paper towel organization hack.