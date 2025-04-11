The Genius Paper Towel Storage Trick That Will Keep Your Cabinets Tidy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to organizing and properly storing cleaning supplies in your pantry or utility closet, there's one item that takes up tons of space and always seems to be toppling over then rolling away: paper towel rolls. Their large footprint and awkward cylindrical shape makes them a challenge to store without monopolizing excessive shelf space or risking the famous Italian Leaning Tower of Towels. Neither method is remotely efficient or practical.

Thankfully, Instagram user Kris (@drivenbydecor) shared in early 2025 how she used a simple set of spring tension rods to create a genius vertical storage solution for her bulky, unruly rolls of paper towels occupying too much of her small pantry closet. This trick reduced the space she needed to store six rolls to the width of just a single roll, gaining back 15 inches of shelf space... that's huge! This clever tension rod hack requires no tools or permanent modifications, making it a great renter-friendly project. On top of that, the particular set and size of tension rods she bought from Amazon will set you back only $12.99 and take mere seconds to install. Easy, quick, and cheap... the perfect beginner DIY trifecta!

Do keep in mind: Before you can create your own tension rod paper towel organizer, you need to measure the height of the vertical space you'd like to use for storage. Like Instagram, it can be the top shelf to the ceiling for lots of height, or you could store just a few rolls between shelves in a shorter space. Once you know your measurement and have tension rods in hand, you're ready to kick off this super easy DIY.