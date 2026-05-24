10 Affordable IKEA Finds Worth Checking Out In June 2026
Ready to refresh and reorganize your interior and exterior spaces to make them ready for summer? Starting off with a search for new decor pieces, tools, and kitchen staples at IKEA is never a bad option. The Swedish retailer offers all sorts of reasonably-priced goodies that let you lean into the relaxing vibes that always hit during the year's warmer months. They also have plenty of items that support biophilic design, which essentially brings natural elements indoors to create more calming visuals and textures, which is undeniably fitting for summer. There's only one real downside of IKEA, though — besides the occasionally difficult furniture assemblies. There are so many fantastic home products that it can be tricky to locate the best ones for your space. Luckily, we've hand-picked a few that are especially elegant and often practical additions to any home.
IKEA has plenty of exciting new products that are perfect for June, such as the chic TOFSAND picnic basket and the DOFTRIPS plant trellis set. They're both colorful and nice to have when spending time outside. Although they're not quite as new, brand favorites like the CHILISTRÅN hanging planter and the NÄMMARÖ foldable stool are solid pickups this month, as well. The former is a fixture that could boost the aesthetic of your office or kitchen, while the later is essential for creating a cozy outdoor dining space. While you're doing your shopping, be sure to also watch out for new IKEA finds to skip in 2026. Many IKEA products are solid, but admittedly, not all of them are worth checking out.
TOFSAND picnic basket
IKEA's $15 TOFSAND picnic basket reflects the fun atmosphere that comes with enjoying a meal at the park. It has a bright white, pink, and orange design that stands out from the crowd and gives vintage vibes. It's also surprisingly heavy-duty since it can carry up to 22 pounds. The product doesn't have too many reviews yet since it's brand new this year, but so far, it has a perfect five-star score on IKEA's website. You could also use this basket as a chic place to store books or newspapers in a covered patio space.
HAVSTOBIS bento lunch box
Food storage containers are needed for any home, but few are as functional as the HAVSTOBIS bento lunch box. It has two divided compartments on the inside, which is a design feature that a few reviewers on IKEA's website have praised. It costs $4.99 and is both microwave and dishwasher safe. And, if you have multiples, you can stack them together with ease. You could use this container for all sorts of summer-y meals, such as salads or leftover grilled veggies.
NÄMMARÖ foldable outdoor stool
One of the joys of June and July is entertaining guests in your backyard or on your balcony. But one of the struggles that comes with these parties is the danger that you'll run out of seating. That's where IKEA's $40 NÄMMARÖ outdoor stools come in handy. Reviewers found them to be sturdy, portable, and decently-sized. When you don't need extra seats, you can convert these furnishings into side tables. Put a houseplant or small decorative tray on top and drop down a few drink coasters to accent indoor and outdoor spaces neatly.
IKEA PS 2026 wall decoration set
The IKEA PS 2026 collection features a wide array of bold shapes and colors that break from the company's conventional looks. The collection's 3-piece wall decoration set is no exception. It can draw the eye in any room, and could very well be worthwhile if you're looking for a fun way to brighten up your space this season. The set costs $9.99 and you can get it in store now, but if you want to order it online, you'll have to wait until May 28th.
DOFTRIPS plant trellis set
IKEA's new DOFTRIPS plant trellises could be handy for your home. They give your climbing or trailing plants something to latch ont, while still looking like chic decor pieces. The floral shapes and spirals are more unique than your average set of bamboo stakes, and they should blend well with plenty of interior design styles. They're not just for indoors, though; IKEA created them for use in your garden, as well. Each trellis is 26 inches tall, and a set of two of them will costs $9.99.
LÄRKAR 2-piece gardening set
If 2026 is going to be your year to get into gardening, you'll need some sturdy tools, like IKEA's new LÄRKAR 2-piece gardening set. It includes a stainless steel trowel and gardening fork for just under $10. One of the reviews for the product on IKEA's website notes that "the tools feel sturdy and comfortable to hold", while another says that they're "glad IKEA made these mostly without plastic." For those working on a brand-new garden, this two-piece is one way you can start a collection of essential garden tools for beginners.
MARULK 21-piece picnic set
Planning a camping trip for this summer? You might be surprised to learn that IKEA has the perfect set of tableware for just such an occasion, in the form of its MARULK 21-piece picnic set. Multiple reviewers on IKEA's site say that the set is practical and compact, making it perfect for outdoor meals. For $9.99, the stackable set includes cutlery, bowls, and cups for four, as well as a serving tray with handles, plus a mesh bag and an elastic band for carrying everything with.
CHILISTRÅN hanging planter
The CHILISTRÅN hanging planter is a notable favorite of IKEA's customers. It has a 4.8-star average rating with more than 400 reviews, with plenty of praise coming from its unique design. One reviewer says that it's "easy to hang and style" just about anywhere, and most seem satisfied with both the durability of the planet and its $12.99 price tag. You could use this planter to spruce up the area next to an inset window, or you could turn it into a neat decor piece for your front porch.
HJÄRTERÖ cushion cover
Picking up a new set of cushion covers is a great, cheap way to tune up the design appeal of your outdoor seating areas this month. In particular, IKEA's HJÄRTERÖ cushion covers are available for just $4.99 each. They come in bright orange, light green, and light grey-beige, and they're primarily made of recycled polyester to prevent fading. You might want to keep them in mind while browsing for small patio ideas that help you design your dream space.
BORRBY lantern
IKEA's $14.99 11-inch BORRBY lanterns give homeowners a way to illuminate both indoor and outdoor spaces. You can put real or battery-powered candles inside them, and they also have handles on top that make them easy to carry. And, on top of black and white color options, you can get a bigger 17.25-inch lantern — though it'll set you back $29.99. Customers give the BORRBY lantern a 4.8-star average with nearly 1500 total reviews. If you're not going to hang this lantern up, you could just as easily use it as a table centerpiece instead.