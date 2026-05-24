10 Affordable IKEA Finds Worth Checking Out In June 2026

Ready to refresh and reorganize your interior and exterior spaces to make them ready for summer? Starting off with a search for new decor pieces, tools, and kitchen staples at IKEA is never a bad option. The Swedish retailer offers all sorts of reasonably-priced goodies that let you lean into the relaxing vibes that always hit during the year's warmer months. They also have plenty of items that support biophilic design, which essentially brings natural elements indoors to create more calming visuals and textures, which is undeniably fitting for summer. There's only one real downside of IKEA, though — besides the occasionally difficult furniture assemblies. There are so many fantastic home products that it can be tricky to locate the best ones for your space. Luckily, we've hand-picked a few that are especially elegant and often practical additions to any home.

IKEA has plenty of exciting new products that are perfect for June, such as the chic TOFSAND picnic basket and the DOFTRIPS plant trellis set. They're both colorful and nice to have when spending time outside. Although they're not quite as new, brand favorites like the CHILISTRÅN hanging planter and the NÄMMARÖ foldable stool are solid pickups this month, as well. The former is a fixture that could boost the aesthetic of your office or kitchen, while the later is essential for creating a cozy outdoor dining space. While you're doing your shopping, be sure to also watch out for new IKEA finds to skip in 2026. Many IKEA products are solid, but admittedly, not all of them are worth checking out.