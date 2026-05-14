Forget IKEA And Costco: The Best Places To Buy Furniture, Per Consumer Reports

When your couch is looking a little worse for wear or it's time to upgrade your dining table, where do you turn? Maybe to IKEA, with its affordable, Scandinavian-style furnishings — or to Costco, for its furniture deals and sales. When it comes to quality, customer service, and other important factors, however, Consumer Reports suggests that two other brands might be more worth your time.

The independent, nonprofit organization surveyed its members, asking them to rate both online and walk-in furniture stores. Room & Board came in at the top of the list for online stores, and it was tied first with Stickley for walk-in stores. Consumer Reports calculated its rankings using 28,665 ratings for walk-in stores and 9,276 ratings for online stores. Stickley and Room & Board both earned top marks for quality and customer service as walk-in stores, while Room & Board scored highly for quality and delivery quality as an online shop.

Costco, meanwhile, was ranked second for online furniture stores, and it tied with independent retailers for the third spot on the list of walk-in stores. IKEA came in much lower in both survey results, tying with a diverse mix of stores like Staples, Restoration Hardware, and HomeGoods for walk-in stores; it landed near the bottom of the list of online stores. Of course, one thing Costco and IKEA have that Room & Board and Stickley lack is affordable furniture – as premium furniture brands, the latter two charge premium furniture prices.