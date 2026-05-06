This Costco Sofa With Built-In Storage May Be One Of The Best Furniture Deals Of May 2026

Your sofa is one of the most important big-ticket items you'll buy for your home. They cost hundreds or thousands of dollars and are expected to last several years, while also being comfortable and stylish. We ask a lot from this one piece of furniture. There are a few highly reviewed Costco home items worth buying, including furniture items. If you're on the sofa search, there's an option at the warehouse club that might satisfy your needs at a reasonable price. The Coddle Cameron Convertible Sofa is on sale for most of May and offers a lot for its economical sale price.

Costco is selling this couch for over 30% off, saving buyers $400. The original sofa price is $1,249.99, and the sale price of $849.99 is valid until May 17th (while supplies last). To start with the basics, this is a three-seater sofa bed with a reversible chaise. For a sofa of this type, it's on the compact side, which makes it great for decorating a small living room. The frame is made of wood, and the exterior is upholstered. The polyester material is available in a beige or gray colorway, both of which are designed to resist stains, pilling, mold, and mildew.