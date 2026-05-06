This Costco Sofa With Built-In Storage May Be One Of The Best Furniture Deals Of May 2026
Your sofa is one of the most important big-ticket items you'll buy for your home. They cost hundreds or thousands of dollars and are expected to last several years, while also being comfortable and stylish. We ask a lot from this one piece of furniture. There are a few highly reviewed Costco home items worth buying, including furniture items. If you're on the sofa search, there's an option at the warehouse club that might satisfy your needs at a reasonable price. The Coddle Cameron Convertible Sofa is on sale for most of May and offers a lot for its economical sale price.
Costco is selling this couch for over 30% off, saving buyers $400. The original sofa price is $1,249.99, and the sale price of $849.99 is valid until May 17th (while supplies last). To start with the basics, this is a three-seater sofa bed with a reversible chaise. For a sofa of this type, it's on the compact side, which makes it great for decorating a small living room. The frame is made of wood, and the exterior is upholstered. The polyester material is available in a beige or gray colorway, both of which are designed to resist stains, pilling, mold, and mildew.
The Coddle Cameron Convertible Sofa is a steal
Double-duty furniture is an effective family room storage idea for corralling clutter. This one has ample hidden storage that runs along the entire length of the chaise. A lift-up mechanism makes the area easy to access. You can use the space for general living room storage or to hold extra bedding for the pull-out sleeper. A section pulls out from under the loveseat to turn the couch into a queen-size bed, great for hosting overnight guests or having a cozy movie night.
A built-in power outlet is one of those nice extra touches that make this sofa feel more premium. It has two power outlets, a USB-A, and a USB-C port. These features are contained in a rather simple couch, cozy and padded enough to suit transitional homes, but streamlined enough to work in minimalist spaces, too. Costco reviewers seem to really like this sofa, rating it 4.6 stars overall based on over 3,000 reviews. One happy commenter calls it, "Comfortable, without that sinking feeling you get with some sofas. The storage space is big and easy to get to, the extension to make it into a bed works well, and is easy to use. Overall, happy with this purchase". Many reviews mention it's a firm couch (with mixed sentiments, depending on personal preference), so that's one attribute to keep in mind.