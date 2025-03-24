13 Highly-Reviewed Costco Home Items That Are Worth Buying

If you have ever had the experience of shopping in a Costco, you will know that it can be a bit overwhelming, to say the least. The good news is that not only are some of the best Costco deals found online — meaning you won't have to spend hours getting dizzy in the physical store – but it can also be much easier to navigate, especially if you read reviews left by previous customers.

Not only does Costco sell things in bulk, but they often offer lower prices on popular products, and they sometimes even have special deals or packages that allow you to get more and pay less. When it comes to the "home" category, the range is pretty broad — from appliances, to furniture, to basics like lightbulbs and batteries. With that in mind, the following 13 picks are a great place to start. Not only are these products competitive buys when compared to their price at other retailers, but they're highly rated by actual customers, and it's hard to top the value of getting real-world feedback before you make a purchase.

If you're already a Costco member, this is a great opportunity to put those membership perks to work. And for non-members, this also may be able to sway you as to whether or not a Costco membership is worth it.