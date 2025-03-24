13 Highly-Reviewed Costco Home Items That Are Worth Buying
If you have ever had the experience of shopping in a Costco, you will know that it can be a bit overwhelming, to say the least. The good news is that not only are some of the best Costco deals found online — meaning you won't have to spend hours getting dizzy in the physical store – but it can also be much easier to navigate, especially if you read reviews left by previous customers.
Not only does Costco sell things in bulk, but they often offer lower prices on popular products, and they sometimes even have special deals or packages that allow you to get more and pay less. When it comes to the "home" category, the range is pretty broad — from appliances, to furniture, to basics like lightbulbs and batteries. With that in mind, the following 13 picks are a great place to start. Not only are these products competitive buys when compared to their price at other retailers, but they're highly rated by actual customers, and it's hard to top the value of getting real-world feedback before you make a purchase.
If you're already a Costco member, this is a great opportunity to put those membership perks to work. And for non-members, this also may be able to sway you as to whether or not a Costco membership is worth it.
Costco's 6-piece sectional is customizable, and easy to maintain
Costco is a great place to get a couch for a great deal. The Thomasville Tisdale Modular Sectional 6-piece Dark Gray with Storage Ottoman sectional is made from six different pieces including two corner sections, depending on how they're placed, and a storage ottoman. Reviews highlight the section's durability, comfort, and that it's easily maintained when it comes to spills. The sofa also comes in a beige color, and if you don't have space for something that big, Costco also sells pieces individually so you can build what you need.
Divide your room and get great storage in one Costco product
You can never have too much storage — especially when it is storage that hides the contents inside. The O'nin Room Divider with 8 Storage Bins is incredibly versatile with eight removable bins and also because it can be used either vertically or horizontally. When vertical it stands at just over four feet tall, and about 31 inches wide. "This storage unit holds a surprising amount of stuff," said one shopper. "The bins are spacious and not flimsy."
Since the boxes are fully removable, you can also use some squares sans the bin if you want more open space.
Great faux greenery is a Costco delight
If you are looking for minimal effort and maximum effect, this stunning faux olive tree could be for you. Standing at eight feet tall, it has a stunning round base that highlights the curvature of the branches — branches that are also wired and adjustable. "Every single person who's been to the house asks me where they can buy this tree," said one shopper. Though you can buy the same product elsewhere, Costco's price is by far the best.
Costco offers a 2-pack shoe rack to declutter your front hall
Bamboo is lightweight and surprisingly durable — plus it looks great for a low price, which makes it a go-to for home products. The TRINITY Bamboo 2-tier Shoe Rack (two-pack) is rated on Costco as 4.8/5 stars, and it is definitely a customer favorite. Having two racks at once gives you a few options on layout, and with 15.5 inches between each shelf, it is large enough to store short boots and heels without taking up unnecessary space.
Finally get your closet organized with this Costco buy
The TRINITY Expandable Closet Organizer can be a huge gamechanger for the disorganized. Standing at 83.5 inches tall and having a range of 56 to 79 inches in width, it is highly customizable and can hold up to 150 pounds per tower, and 60 pounds per hanging rod. It also has six bamboo boards that add an aesthetically pleasing touch and prevent snags on the metal. At $129, it's way cheaper than remodeling your closet, and the reviews speak highly of it.
Costco offers an excellent budget air purifier for less than other stores
The WINIX C610 4-Stage True HEPA Air Purifier is listed on Costco for about $150 less than other retailers. It comes with an additional filter which lasts for two years before needing a replacement It helps to improve air quality and decrease unpleasant odors. It also features an auto-mode that continuously senses the air to register quality and adjust settings accordingly. Plus, reviewers love the sleek look. As one wrote, "It looks great and works amazingly well. The round shape adds a nice touch to my decor."
Costco is a great place to get a Dyson
Wan to save money on your Dyson dreams? Costco offers a Dyson bundle complete with 10 attachments including a tangle-resistant washable brush head, mattress tool, hair screw, flex crevice tool and so much more. While many people have more than one vacuum, this Dyson is capable of being your one and only. Stop holding off on getting a cordless, high-quality Dyson, and led Costco make it happen.
Duracell Coppertop Alkaline AA Batteries, 40-count
That time when you need batteries the most is usually when you don't have any. So stock up while you're fulfilling other Costco orders, and make sure your smoke detector or remote is never in a lurch. Costco sells a 40-count set of Duracell AA batteries for an overall price that is significantly cheaper than other retailers: Their pack is $18.99, while Amazon sells the same product for over $10 more.
Let Costco help you get ahead of your next power outage with a generator purchase
Though you may not have control over the power companies, a generator can keep your necessities functioning until the problem is fixed. Costco sells a Firman 7500W Running / 9400W Peak Tri Fuel Generator offering three fueling methods— natural gas, gasoline, and propane — so you aren't limited in a dire situation. This generator also keeps you safe with a built-in CO2 detector and auto-shut off. "I was able to run an AC unit, two refrigerators and a few lights inside the house," said one shopper.
The Serenity pillowtop mattress topper will make you sleep better (& dream of even more Costco purchases)
If a new mattress is out of budget, a mattress topper could be the answer. The Serenity Tempur-Pedic topper features a combination of memory foam with a plush fiberfill topper. While the foam underneath will provide support and reduce joint pain, the fiberfill gives it the cloud-like feel so many reviewers seem to love. The pillow topper is also fully removable and washable, which keeps it hygienic and allergy-friendly.
Two trash bins, one trash can, one Costco purchase
The Kohler 82L Dual Bin Step Trash Can combo bin may look compact, but it has a receptacle for both waste types, and removable internal bins which makes it easy to clean and rinse. It comes in stainless steel, white and black, and customers write that loved that it works with traditional bags — despite having the two bins, there's no loss of space or functionality compared to regular trash cans.
Costco's Moen Host Series Garbage Disposal deal is better than other stores
Replacing a garbage disposal doesn't sound fun, but the easy plug-in Moen Host Series Garbage Disposal has excellent reviews and is priced anywhere from $30-$50 cheaper at Costco than it is anywhere else. Plus, the design fits most sink styles, and it is also backed by a 10-year warranty, so even if it only lasted that long (unlikely) you are looking at a cost-per-year of just $10. Costco for the win.
Get your timeless new living room rug at Costco
If you have hard flooring, area rugs are a great way to add warmth. The Otello, a Thomasville Timeless Classic Rug Collection product, is a top seller at Costco with over 11k reviews and an average 4.8 star rating. It comes in both blue and grey, and it is fade-resistent and stain-resistant. There are also a range of sizes available, and you can often find it on sale. Reviewers praise it for being comfy, easy to maintain, and resistant to stains. What's better than luxury at a bargain price?