Why There's Simply No Need For Coffee Tables Anymore

Coffee tables have long been framed as a living room essential, but in reality, they're a choice and not a necessity. After all, your house, your rules. On one hand, coffee tables are useful and can be a nice-looking design element that anchors your living room seating area. On the other hand, a bulky table, planted in the center of the room, can interrupt the flow, contribute to visual clutter, and limit flexibility on how you can use your space. If the second description rings more true of your experience with coffee tables, why not consider getting rid of yours altogether?

Doing away with the coffee table can bring a few benefits to a living room. For starters, it opens up the floor plan. Without this often-bulky centerpiece, the space feels airier and easier to move through, which can be very welcome when decorating small living rooms. It also puts more focus on your seating, lighting, and decor. If you've invested in a couch or lamp you love, this is welcome news.

For busy households, it makes the room more flexible. Seating can be rearranged more freely, whether you're hosting friends or creating a space for kids or pets to play. Visually, taking out the coffee table can make a living room look less busy. If your table became a catch-all for items, this takes away the temptation to pile clutter in such a visible place.