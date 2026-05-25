Not Paint, Not Stain: The Overlooked Way To Give Dated Cabinets A Stylish Refresh

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The look of old wood adds a classic touch to any piece of furniture, and some people go to great lengths to achieve it on their cabinets. The technique of making new wood look antique is called distressing, and it may involve scraping the wood with a wire brush, whipping it with chains, or pounding it with a hammer. After beating up the wood, application of a stain or paint highlights the damage. All in all, it's a lot of work. There's an easier distressing technique that produces great results almost instantly, and that's to burn the wood with a torch.

This is something you can only do to bare wood. If you were to attack finished wood with a torch, the finish would melt and the results would be uneven and downright messy. So, if you're going to update an old cabinet, the first step is to strip it, but that's no biggie. It's pretty much a prerequisite for any quality furniture refinishing job. On the other hand, if you have a new, unfinished cabinet, torching is a great way to make the wood look older, whether or not you stain and finish it.

This technique doesn't call for expensive equipment; something like a Utility Torch Kit will do the job, as long as it has an adjustable flame. You also need to ensure the cabinet is sitting on a non-flammable surface and, if you're working outside, no winds are blowing. Keep in mind that this technique is a relatively straightforward DIY when used on smaller projects; however, larger, labour-intensive projects should be done by a professional due to potential safety hazards.