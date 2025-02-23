Intimidated By Buying Lumber? Here Are The Options We'd Recommend (And Where To Shop)

Wandering into a lumberyard or big box store with the intention of buying lumber can be an intimidating experience. There seems to be an obscure foreign language spoken: "FAS-S4S random width, number 1 common, nominal width, select structural" ... what sort of inscrutable insider code is this? Does it involve a secret handshake? Even if you're me, a professional master woodworker with decades of experience, it's easy to sometimes get tripped up by a fast-talking lumber person.

One reason there are so many names and grades for lumber is that humans have been using wood for just about everything for just about as long as we have been building things. Any tradition with a long history produces a wide variety of terms. Making it more complex is the fact that lumbering developed regionally, so there are a variety of names for the same action, or even the same cut of lumber. Even more confusingly, there can be multiple names for the same species of wood. See: Yellow-poplar (Liriodendron tulipifera), locally known a white wood, tuliptree, fiddle tree, tulip poplar, or found at big box stores as just "poplar."

Here's the good news: Many of those names and nomenclature are not particularly relevant to most DIYers. However, learning just a few terms can hugely simplify your task, and you'll get superior results from the lumber you purchase. Let's get you settled into this strange world of wood.