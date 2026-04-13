I've Been A Woodworker For 50 Years — This Is The Number-One Finish I Actually Use

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As a professional woodworker of over five decades, I have learned a few tricks to make my time in the shop more efficient and more enjoyable. When it comes to finishing, my number-one trick is shellac. There are scores of finishes to choose from, and I've probably used most of them ... but nearly always in conjunction with shellac. It is the ace up my sleeve when finishing gets tricky, and it has come to my rescue countless times. Shellac is a 100% natural finish (made from the excretions of the Lac beetle), has been around for hundreds of years, and is curiously used to put a shiny coat on candy and even make capsules for drugs. Yep, you can eat it (and likely already have).

While shellac is an excellent clear film finish in and of itself, its compatibility with other finishes is what makes it so important in my shop. Some finishes just do not like to bond to one another, but nearly all will bond with shellac. That makes it a perfect transition coat between finishes. I like to use an oil for the first coat to pop the grain of highly figured wood. A coat of linseed oil followed by a coat of shellac allows me to choose to apply lacquers or water-borne polyurethane later and be confident that the finish will be sound.

Shellac is suspended in denatured alcohol, so it dries super fast. That means that dust motes do not find their ways to the finish and you can quickly build up a film coat. It also does not smell as bad as some clear finishes with more dangerous volatiles. Your lungs are safer; another reason it is my go-to finish.