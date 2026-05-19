Turn An Old TV Cabinet Into Functional Kitchen Storage You'll Love
You probably walk past those bulky, seemingly outdated, armoire-style TV cabinets at the thrift store, but you should give them a second look. It might not be ideal as an entertainment center these days, but an old entertainment center could add extra storage in your kitchen. And who couldn't use extra kitchen storage ideas? One popular option, as outlined by Instagrammer kittycotten for this style of entertainment center is to turn it into a coffee bar. It's a bit like having a coffee shop in your kitchen. You can keep everything contained within the cabinet, and when you're done with java for the day, you can close up shop by shutting the cabinet doors.
The large size of a TV armoire makes it useful for much more than your coffee maker, though. You can add shelving to store all of your mugs, or add a spot for a home bar. If you like the cocktail avenue and don't have room for the cabinet in the kitchen, consider using it as a clever living room bar for impromptu cocktail hours. Alternatively, the lower cabinet portion is suitable for additional hidden kitchen storage, whether you use it for food storage and mixing bowls, or appliances and ingredients.
If the cabinet finish and style don't quite work with your kitchen decor, you can easily refinish it for a better match. Wood cabinets, even those with a glossy veneer, can be painted or stained to better complement the rest of your kitchen cabinetry. Door modifications and embellishments inside the TV cabinet allow for additional personalized touches that help make it feel cozy.
Repurpose a TV armoire into kitchen storage
Deciding where to put the armoire and how to use it guides your planning process. Choose your selected finish based on the color scheme of nearby features. For example, you might paint it black to stand out against the light-colored wall. One solid color or stain finish creates a cohesive look, or you can build contrast into the design by staining some parts and painting others. Inside the cabinet, consider adding beadboard or peel-and-stick wallpaper along the back to add texture or patterning.
To create the ultimate coffee station, use the main part of the cabinet where the TV would go to house your machines and supplies. The armoire should already have holes for electronics cords that you can use for your brewer or single-serve espresso machine. Installing at least one shelf above provides a spot for mugs and other accessories. You can also attach hooks to the top or sides of the inner cabinet to hold mugs. Or, build a simple platform from wood with two side supports and a shelf the width of the cabinet to raise the coffee maker and create mug storage underneath.
Since the large doors and the cabinet's depth make it a little dark to work in, add a motion-sensor LED light to the top, or position a lamp inside for cozy cafe ambiance while you're making your coffee. Swapping out the knobs on the front can give the cabinet a more modern look. If you want to replace or update the doors, consider adding curtains over glass panels or replace the inset area with rattan webbing, beadboard, or other texture materials.