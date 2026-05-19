Turn An Old TV Cabinet Into Functional Kitchen Storage You'll Love

You probably walk past those bulky, seemingly outdated, armoire-style TV cabinets at the thrift store, but you should give them a second look. It might not be ideal as an entertainment center these days, but an old entertainment center could add extra storage in your kitchen. And who couldn't use extra kitchen storage ideas? One popular option, as outlined by Instagrammer kittycotten for this style of entertainment center is to turn it into a coffee bar. It's a bit like having a coffee shop in your kitchen. You can keep everything contained within the cabinet, and when you're done with java for the day, you can close up shop by shutting the cabinet doors.

The large size of a TV armoire makes it useful for much more than your coffee maker, though. You can add shelving to store all of your mugs, or add a spot for a home bar. If you like the cocktail avenue and don't have room for the cabinet in the kitchen, consider using it as a clever living room bar for impromptu cocktail hours. Alternatively, the lower cabinet portion is suitable for additional hidden kitchen storage, whether you use it for food storage and mixing bowls, or appliances and ingredients.

If the cabinet finish and style don't quite work with your kitchen decor, you can easily refinish it for a better match. Wood cabinets, even those with a glossy veneer, can be painted or stained to better complement the rest of your kitchen cabinetry. Door modifications and embellishments inside the TV cabinet allow for additional personalized touches that help make it feel cozy.