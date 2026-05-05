Stop Overstuffing Your Linen Closet: Keep Spare Linens Organized Outside It

Pull out all of your spare linens that you'd like to rehome in the bookcase. While you're at it, make a donation pile of any items that you no longer use. You can then start sorting your linens into categories, even grouping together sheets of the same size. Refold items if needed so that everything is smooth and tidy. You could also go a step further and get rid of wrinkles in bedsheets that were squished at the back of the linen closet.

Make sure that the bookshelf is all cleaned up before putting your linens onto the shelves. Stack everything into neat piles so it's aesthetically pleasing. If there's enough room, you could use baskets or bins instead, such as the Criusia large closet storage baskets. Add labels to the fronts of the shelves to help things stay organized, like with these STARLIBOO kraft sticker labels. Use the top of the bookcase to display decor or as an extra surface for storage.

Keeping your linens organized in the bookcase should be less stressful than dealing with an overly-stuffed closet. If you love the idea but don't want your bedsheets and towels in plain sight, there's a solution for that, too. Pick up a tension rod and curtains. Set up a tension rod near the top of your bookcase so that a curtain panel or two can cover the entire front of it. Or, grab multiple tension rods and use valances to cover each individual shelf. Your bookcase will look beautiful and guests won't know that it's actually housing your linens.