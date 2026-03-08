Ditch The Traditional Bookshelf For This Stylish And Modern DIY Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of the very first pieces of furniture I ever made (50 years ago) was a bookcase for my then-girlfriend and later wife. As a professional woodworker, I have continued to make many versions over the years, nearly all of them still doing their job in someone's home. Some projects are more difficult than others. But this small wall-mounted bookcase is a fun little project that nearly anyone can DIY.

It's made from an 8-foot-long 1-by-8 select pine board that you can pick up at your local big box home improvement store like Lowe's or Home Depot. You'll need a handheld drill or driver and a saw of some sort. The most convenient would be a chop saw, but a handheld circular saw or even a sharp handsaw would do the job well.

The center board of the shelf is made of 1-by-8 pine (with a full width of 7 ¼ inches) cut to a length of 25 ¼ inches. There are two shelves (7 ¼ inches wide by 18 inches long), four shelf backs measuring 5 ⅜ inches long by 7 ¼ inches wide, and finally, four shelf ends, each 5-inch-wide squares — a total of 11 pieces to make what I consider a clean, modern, and perfectly styled bookcase.