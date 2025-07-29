Lowe's Vs Home Depot: Are They Actually That Different (And Which Is Better?)

Lowe's and Home Depot are the two largest home improvement retailers in the United States, each making billions in sales every year. The first Lowe's opened in 1921 in North Carolina. According to a press release from Lowe's, by the end of January 2025, it operated 1,748 stores. The company expects total sales to reach north of $83 billion by the end of 2025. Home Depot first opened its doors in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1979. According to the company's annual report for 2024, sales at its 2,347 North American stores were $159.5 billion. In many ways, the two companies clearly have similar business models. There are differences, however, that might be worth considering, depending on your brand preferences, style choices, or budget.

If you were plunked down in the middle of either one of the stores and didn't notice the company's logos or branding, you might not know which of the two stores you were in. Each offers more or less the same categories of products, similarly arranged in warehouse format, and each offers competitive prices. The lower cost the product, the more closely the two stores' prices match each other, so if you were merely shopping for garden rake or a stud finder, the main criterion for which store to go to may be which one is closer, and it's likely not hard to find either store near you. But when it comes to larger items like major appliances or expensive tools, the brands are often different and the prices can vary.