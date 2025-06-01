8 Common Items To Avoid Buying From Home Depot (And 4 That Are Worth It)

Whether you're tackling a large yard project, maintaining a flower bed, or you simply want to refresh your outdoor spaces for the spring, Home Depot does offer a wide selection of plants and greenery. In fact, if you've ever visited the Garden Center on a weekend during peak season, chances are you have come up against limited parking as many people in your community have the same idea, too! While you might be tempted to buy all of your plants from the Garden Center at Home Depot, you should be aware of some of the downsides. As with other big box stores, this can include inconsistent plant quality, as well as a lack of selection of native plants.

The problem is that large stores like Home Depot buy their plants from suppliers in bulk orders, and they may not be taken care of by gardening experts once they make it to the store. As such, this can lead to issues with overall plant health and quality. When you do see some plants you like at Home Depot, make sure each one has a combination of mature, blemish-free leaves as well as new ones starting to unfold. You can also pull back a small amount of soil to take a peek at the roots, which should be light-colored and free of any signs of rot. Another tip is to go often to peruse the plant offerings at Home Depot for the best selection possible, rather than trying to buy everything in one trip. If you have access to a local nursery, you might stop by here instead, especially if you're looking for native plants.