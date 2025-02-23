The Most Affordable Places To Shop To Stock Up On Everyday Household Items

If you've done any grocery shopping in the past several years, you've probably felt the pressure of rising costs. At checkout, you intently watch the cash register as the amount rises steeply, then look to the conveyor belt in horror as you realize you're not even halfway done.

You are not alone. Even in 2025, you are paying 23% more per item than you did before 2020. Inflation has cooled slightly in the past two years, but the annual inflation rate remains at 3% (the FEDs target is 2% rise per year). Finding the best prices has never been more crucial, as every little bit of relief helps. Clipping coupons and following sales is a great way to reduce household spending, but it's also incredibly time-consuming, so if you're a busy person (and who isn't?) then you want to find a place with reliably good everyday prices on daily items.

We're here to help. We compared big-box retailers Walmart and Target, bulk retailer Costco, drug store CVS, grocery store chains Safeway, Dollar General, and Kroger (Kroger owns a long list of chains across the country, including King Soopers, Ralphs, Dillons, Pick'n Save, and many more), and online retailer Amazon. Three random items were chosen to represent the gamut of household products: toilet paper, batteries, and laundry detergent. And here's what we found: Costco offers the best overall deals on household items, although you have to pay more upfront to get the savings. Walmart and Dollar General consistently offer the best prices for non-bulk items, while CVS and Safeway consistently offer the worst.