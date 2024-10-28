Heated Bidets: How Much Do They Cost Compared To Regular Attachments?
Originating in 17th century France, countries all over the world have been using bidets for centuries. Unfortunately, bidets have traditionally been rare in the U.S., with many Americans slow to embrace this hygienic technology. Butt things are changing (sorry, you've got to allow at least one such joke per bidet article), as following the great toilet paper shortage of 2020, bidet sales went up in a big way. Nowadays, people in the States are slowly warming up to the idea of using water for a fresh cleaning after using the restroom — in fact, people are getting a little bougie about it, looking for options with heated water, so as not to shock their delicate rear ends with a room temperature spray.
But how much extra dough are you going to have to spend for this fancy warm water upgrade? While regular room temperature bidet attachments generally cost under $100, heated bidet seats can range from as low as $20 to as much as $1000 or more depending on the method in which they heat the water, as well as installation requirements. There are two types of temperature-controlled units to consider: A non-electric or electric bidet. Here are the things to know before deciding which type of bidet seat is best for your bathroom, budget, and backside.
Non-electric and electric heated bidet seat attachments come in at drastically different prices
Let's start with temperature controlled non-electric bidet seats. Generally less expensive and more straight-to-the-point, they range from about $20 to $200. They heat the water by attaching to your home's hot and cold water lines, meaning you will need to have a special hot water line run to your toilet alongside the typical cold-water line, or be in close proximity to a sink. If not, it could mean opening up walls, rerouting bathroom plumbing, drywall repair, and paint touch ups to run a water line inside the wall, or it could mean visible connections and possible altering of the vanity cabinet to connect to the sink's water lines externally. If you have the hot water line in a good position for it, non-electric options are cheap — if not, it could cost you thousands.
That brings us to the electric option, which offers all the bells and whistles — like a heated seat, air dryer, nightlight, auto-open/close seat, and more. These seats can range from $200 to $1000. Electric bidets heat the water using a power source and the standard water line by the toilet. If you already have a GFCI outlet specifically installed for a bidet, it's as simple as plugging it in. But if you don't, depending on your bathroom layout, it could be a big undertaking for an electrician to install an outlet, which can again add hundreds to initial costs, but in the long run might cost less than rerouting all the bathroom plumbing for a non-electric seat.
Long story short, cost-effectiveness depends a lot on your bathroom setup, so consider this before you buy. Regardless, there are heated water bidet options out there for everyone. Brace yourself and happy spraying!