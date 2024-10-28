Heated Bidets: How Much Do They Cost Compared To Regular Attachments?

Let's start with temperature controlled non-electric bidet seats. Generally less expensive and more straight-to-the-point, they range from about $20 to $200. They heat the water by attaching to your home's hot and cold water lines, meaning you will need to have a special hot water line run to your toilet alongside the typical cold-water line, or be in close proximity to a sink. If not, it could mean opening up walls, rerouting bathroom plumbing, drywall repair, and paint touch ups to run a water line inside the wall, or it could mean visible connections and possible altering of the vanity cabinet to connect to the sink's water lines externally. If you have the hot water line in a good position for it, non-electric options are cheap — if not, it could cost you thousands.

That brings us to the electric option, which offers all the bells and whistles — like a heated seat, air dryer, nightlight, auto-open/close seat, and more. These seats can range from $200 to $1000. Electric bidets heat the water using a power source and the standard water line by the toilet. If you already have a GFCI outlet specifically installed for a bidet, it's as simple as plugging it in. But if you don't, depending on your bathroom layout, it could be a big undertaking for an electrician to install an outlet, which can again add hundreds to initial costs, but in the long run might cost less than rerouting all the bathroom plumbing for a non-electric seat.

Long story short, cost-effectiveness depends a lot on your bathroom setup, so consider this before you buy. Regardless, there are heated water bidet options out there for everyone. Brace yourself and happy spraying!