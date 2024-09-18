5 Budget-Friendly Toilet Paper Storage Hacks You'll Wish You Knew Of Sooner

At the height (or perhaps depth) of pandemic-era shortages, hiding and storing toilet paper was a big deal. The concern back then was foiling marauding gangs of toilet paper thieves, but the urge to keep TP on the DL in the WC has gradually returned to a more moderate pursuit. Now one hides toilet paper in an effort to keep things tidy, and some of our best efforts are very good indeed. We shan't judge whether any particular application of ingenuity is worthwhile, only whether it is well-executed.

This is not exactly a new pastime. If you close your eyes and wander down the halls of your memory palace toward the downstairs half-bath, you might recall that it was once possible to find crocheted TP covers in the form of hats, cakes, girls in antebellum hoop skirts, and all manner of sea life, from jellyfish to octopi to squid. Some were shaped like nothing so much as toilet paper rolls, which rather seems to defeat the purpose – but at least doesn't combine the concepts of toilet and cake. This approach seems to have fallen out of favor to some extent, perhaps because of some disastrous activities by confused children. Our TP disguises have become more subtle, and the technologies we bring to bear are often more similar to construction than to knitting. But there's something for everyone, and we've found nifty ways of storing toilet paper that should appeal to anyone who can be bothered to have an opinion.