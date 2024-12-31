Screws Vs. Nails: How To Know Which Is Right For Your Project

As a professional woodworker, I use screws and nails every day ... and truthfully, I hardly give them a second thought. When you think about it on a deeper level, though, nails and screws literally hold the world together. How they do it — and which one is right for which job — is an important bit of knowledge from which we can all benefit.

The humble nail has been around since before biblical times, playing a critical role in the development of human society. In the Bronze Age, nails were made from, well, bronze. In the Iron Age, well ... you get it. Way back when, families would often manufacture their own nails using home setups, and rumor has it that by the end of the 1700s even Thomas Jefferson participated in the task. Nails, because of their function, have always been valuable and important. The thread that defines a screw as a screw, meanwhile, is slightly younger, dating back to at least 400 BCE, though it has evolved a lot more than nails have over the centuries. The archetypical metal screw has a long, tapered section (the shank) with a helical raised segment of the screw created by removing material from the shank (threads). As such, you can see why screws, as a more complicated fastener, required large scale manufacturing to become as affordable and available as they are today.

Perhaps I should be giving these fasteners a second — and even maybe a third — thought! With that said, there's a reason both of these age-old things have survived into the present day, and let's look deeper at which projects are better served by one or the other.