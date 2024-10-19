Here's The Deal With That Star-Shaped Screw That You're Seeing Everywhere

You're probably pretty sure you know how to use a screwdriver, and you're probably right. But screws evolve, and you know why if you've ever sliced your hand because a slotted screw wouldn't hold your screwdriver in.

That exact problem spawned a number of different types of screws, from Robertson to square-drive to Phillips head screws. Phillips-drive screws won the popularity battle, clearly, but they will ultimately lose the war. That's because of one thing: cam-out, the tendency of some drive designs — particularly Phillips head bits — to slip out of the screw head's drive recess and turn freely. Cam-out has probably happened to you when you've put insufficient force behind a screw that was tough to drive. And here's the thing (fair warning: what you're about to read is tantamount to learning that your father was secretly a super-villain) — for at least some applications, cam-out happened by design, as a way of limiting the torque applied to the screw or the driver. Once torque-limiting technologies improved, more rational options began to emerge that eschewed cam-out in favor of, you know, working properly. Which is great, because intentional cam-out is like reducing the number of calories in a cake by making it taste so bad that it's inedible.

Enter the star-shaped screw in the picture above, which you're starting to see a lot more often. It's not a new design, though. In 1967, Camcar Textron inventor Bernard Reiland dreamed up a better drive recess, and the company received a (now expired) patent for it in 1971. This was the Torx, or star-drive, screw, which is now on its way to taking over the entire screwniverse.