9 Exciting New Costco Home And Garden Finds Worth Checking Out This June

Summer is heating up, and you're ready to switch to vacation mode. As you plan your summer trips, backyard barbecues, picnics, and gardening projects, Costco is updating its offerings to help cover your bases. The warehouse club retailer, perhaps best known for its jumbo-size pantry products, highly rated bulk-buy paper towels, and food court deals, has a steady stream of new arrivals for all your summertime needs, from outdoor furniture to solar-powered lights to hanging flower baskets.

While some of Costco's new products for June are available in stores, where you can touch and see them before you buy, a few options are online only, so you'll have to get them delivered. Of course, that means less work for you, as you don't need to make the trip to the store or carry the (usually larger and heavier) items home with you. It's also worth mentioning that not every product is available at every Costco or even online in every locale, though this may change as we move deeper into the summer season.