9 Exciting New Costco Home And Garden Finds Worth Checking Out This June
Summer is heating up, and you're ready to switch to vacation mode. As you plan your summer trips, backyard barbecues, picnics, and gardening projects, Costco is updating its offerings to help cover your bases. The warehouse club retailer, perhaps best known for its jumbo-size pantry products, highly rated bulk-buy paper towels, and food court deals, has a steady stream of new arrivals for all your summertime needs, from outdoor furniture to solar-powered lights to hanging flower baskets.
While some of Costco's new products for June are available in stores, where you can touch and see them before you buy, a few options are online only, so you'll have to get them delivered. Of course, that means less work for you, as you don't need to make the trip to the store or carry the (usually larger and heavier) items home with you. It's also worth mentioning that not every product is available at every Costco or even online in every locale, though this may change as we move deeper into the summer season.
Loftex Resort Beach Towels
If you are plan on spending plenty of lazy summer days by the pool, consider the Loftex Resort Beach Towels, sold in a two-pack online. Available in three styles and measuring 35 inches by 70 inches, they provide plenty of coverage as you dry off after a refreshing dip. They're also perfect for using as a blanket as you lie back and relax in the sun.
CGH Faux UV Resistant Pansy Hanging Basket
Maybe you don't have a green thumb but love the look of flowers hanging from your patio, or perhaps you have trips planned this summer but still want some enduring greenery around your home. In either case, it could be worthwhile to check out an artificial planter like the CGH Faux UV Resistant Pansy Hanging Basket. The colorful, realistic-looking flowers won't die or wilt. As an added benefit, the UV resistance means the flowers won't fade with constant sun exposure, so you can keep using the hanging basket year after year.
Pittman Outdoor Inflatable Furniture 3-Piece Set
Backyard seating setups don't have to compromise on comfort. With the three-piece Pittman Outdoor Inflatable Furniture 3-Piece Set, you can take the luxuries of your living room outdoors. The set includes a couch, easy chair, and ottoman, plus fabric covers. Don't worry about toting an air pump with you or getting out of breath blowing up the furniture — the set includes a built-in, rechargeable air pump that inflates each piece in minutes. Included storage bags simplify set up and packing up, making it an easy way to upgrade outdoor movie nights and weekend gatherings.
Keter Signature 29 Gallon Rolling Raised Garden Bed
If you're planning on starting a raised bed garden this summer, the Keter Signature 29 Gallon Rolling Raised Garden Bed can give you a helping hand. Measuring 47 ½ inches wide and just under 19 inches long, the mobile raised bed planter is an ideal size for a small herb garden or for sprucing up a deck with several flowers. A built-in self-watering mechanism keeps your plants happy and watered even if you need to go away for a few days.
Tommy Bahama Swinging Hammock Chair with Footrest
Whenever your outdoor activities call for extra seating, you'll have a place to put your feet up with the Tommy Bahama Swinging Hammock Chair with Footrest, an intriguing upgrade from the typical folding chair. Made from a fade-resistant polyester fabric, the chair is designed to swing back and forth as you sit in it, letting you relax. Stretch out your legs, and put your feet up on the foot strap. When it's time to head back indoors, the chair folds up quickly and fits into a carrying case.
KODA Sunburst Solar Bollard Lights
Skip the wiring but not the lighting with the KODA Sunburst Solar Bollard Light. Sold in a pack of four, each light has a small solar panel on the top, which charges up during the day and powers the lights on after the sun sets. Use them along a walkway up to your front door or in the backyard around a garden bed. Since the lights connect to plastic stakes, you can quickly move them as your outdoor lighting needs change.
Jensen Outdoor Beechworth 9-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set
If you're dreaming of entertaining in your backyard this summer, Costco has you covered with the recently arrived Jensen Outdoor Beechworth 9-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set. Made from ipe timber that is 100% FSC certified and wind, sun, and rain resistant, the set includes a large 53-inch table and eight dining chairs. Set it up on your enclosed porch or on an exterior patio, and invite your friends or family over for a barbecue, outdoor pizza party, or outdoor board game night this summer.
Hisense 6000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Tired of trying to cool your home only using fans? Maybe it's time to replace an old window air conditioner unit or supplement your home's central air in certain rooms. With the Hisense 6000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Costco has an easy-to-use solution to help you prep for summer heatwaves. Designed to cool off a 250-square-foot room, the portable air conditioner sets up quickly with an included window kit. It also features fan-only and dry modes, so you can continue to use it on days when you don't need to cool things down.
Real Flame Melview 40 Inch Round Propane Fire Table and Tank Cover Kit
Enjoy a cozy bonfire without the hard work with the Real Flame Melview 40 Inch Round Propane Fire Table and Tank Cover Kit. Made from fiber reinforced polyresin, which is lightweight and molded to resemble real stone, the set includes a 40-inch fire pit and a separate propane tank cover, which doubles as an outdoor side table. An included burner lid converts the fire pit into an outdoor coffee table for added versatility.