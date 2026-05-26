Costco Shoppers Agree: These Paper Towels Are A Total Game-Changer
Paper towels are the silent workhorse in many homes. They can be used for so many purposes, from acting as mealtime napkins to wiping up out-of-hand messes. Heck, they can even be used to keep your trash can smelling fresh. But not every towel is made equally. Costco's Kirkland Signature Paper Towels, available for $23.99, are advertised as premium two-ply towels that are both durable and absorbent. And according to the massive number of reviews, they live up to those claims very well.
Costco's paper towels are two-ply, meaning they have two layers instead of one. Each package contains 12 individually wrapped rolls, and each roll contains 160 sheets for a total of 1,026 square feet. Since they're made of paper, the towels themselves can also be torn in half, so you don't need to use up a full sheet from your roll for smaller jobs. This product is also Sustainable Forestry Initiative certified, meaning it was produced in a way that protects the health of the environment.
These paper towels were chosen for this article because they've received very high praise on Costco's website. We dug through those reviews to find out what exactly makes them so great. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology will be included at the end of this article.
Best Bulk Paper Towels: Kirkland Signature Premium Towels
As a mom of three young kids who's entire family is home full-time, I know what it's like to run through paper towels fast. Costco's Kirkland Signature paper towels are the brand I personally purchase for my own home. We use them for wiping up spills, cleaning sticky fingers, and even lining the bottom of our bearded dragon's cage. The half sheets are the perfect size to use as napkins, and one full-size sheet is usually plenty to wipe down the table after meals. They handle all of those jobs admirably, and one pack lasts us several months.
The towels have an average of 4.8 stars on Costco's website, spread across nearly 40,000 reviews. Shoppers say they love these paper towels because they are lint-free and absorbent enough to handle many different types of clean-up tasks. Many of them state that the individually-wrapped rolls are a huge plus because they make paper towel storage a bit easier. That allows them to stay clean even after the package has been opened. One reviewer on Costco's website also praised the quality of the towels themselves, saying, "The Kirkland brand falls right into what our family requires of paper towels. There are enough towels per [roll] to eliminate the frustration of feeling like you are always replacing it. The quality is above average and the price is reasonable."
Some shoppers felt the paper towels were too linty, however. Other reviewers commented that they thought the quality had decreased in recent years. Buying paper towels in bulk can also be tricky if you don't have a lot of storage space in your home, so you might need to find some additional space-saving ways to store them.
How We Selected This Product
We selected Costco's Kirkland Signature paper towels as the best bulk option because of their numerous high reviews. They have an exceptionally high average rating on Costco's website, with over 34,900 five-star ratings from 38,984 total reviews. I've used these towels myself, too, so I can also personally attest to their quality right alongside those shoppers.