Costco Shoppers Agree: These Paper Towels Are A Total Game-Changer

Paper towels are the silent workhorse in many homes. They can be used for so many purposes, from acting as mealtime napkins to wiping up out-of-hand messes. Heck, they can even be used to keep your trash can smelling fresh. But not every towel is made equally. Costco's Kirkland Signature Paper Towels, available for $23.99, are advertised as premium two-ply towels that are both durable and absorbent. And according to the massive number of reviews, they live up to those claims very well.

Costco's paper towels are two-ply, meaning they have two layers instead of one. Each package contains 12 individually wrapped rolls, and each roll contains 160 sheets for a total of 1,026 square feet. Since they're made of paper, the towels themselves can also be torn in half, so you don't need to use up a full sheet from your roll for smaller jobs. This product is also Sustainable Forestry Initiative certified, meaning it was produced in a way that protects the health of the environment.

These paper towels were chosen for this article because they've received very high praise on Costco's website. We dug through those reviews to find out what exactly makes them so great. A more in-depth explanation of our methodology will be included at the end of this article.