Neither Baskets Nor Shelves: A Smarter, Space-Saving Way To Store Paper Towels
If you don't have a lot of extra storage space for paper towels, it's time to get creative. They're an essential item to have around the home, especially when it comes to cleaning. Yet, the rolls are big, bulky, and can quickly take over a cabinet. Not everyone wants a big package of them sitting on the floor, either. Although some people turn to things like baskets or shelves, why not utilize forgotten space instead? One brilliant paper towel storage trick requires nothing more than hooks and bungee cords. Plus, it takes practically no time to put it all together.
Many of us have a closet or pantry door that's only being used for its intended purpose. But you can easily transform it into a spot for storing paper towels using the hooks and cords. This hack works on a wall, too, if there isn't a door to spare — it just requires a couple of tweaks. Prior to gathering the supplies, measure your door to ensure you get the right-sized items. The first thing you need is a set of four over-the-door hooks, such as these Mars-Rock Over The Door Metal Hooks for $6.99. If you don't have a pair of bungee cords lying around, you can buy them online as well, like these 80-inch Landlord Bungee Cords for under $16.
Rolls of paper towels will always be on hand with this hack
Start by hanging two of the hooks on the top of your door. They should have a several-inch gap between them. Now, slide the other two hooks onto the bottom of your door, matching them up with the top ones. Attach a bungee cord vertically to each set of hooks. Finally, push your paper towels horizontally under the cords, which are the key elements for holding the rolls in. Add as many as will fit, but make sure that everything is secure. Your paper towels will be available whenever you need a roll, without hogging traditional storage spots. By giving them a new home, it's one of many ways to help organize a cluttered kitchen or supply shelf.
No door to use? No problem. Along with the bungee cords, you just need four screw eye hooks. Find an empty wall where it would be convenient to store your paper towels, such as in the corner of the laundry or pantry room. Then, install two hooks high on the wall and the other two near the bottom. Attach the cords to the top hooks, then stretch them down to the bottom ones. The last thing you have to do is slide in the rolls, and it'll become a paper towel holder. Just think about all of the extra cabinet storage space you'll create.