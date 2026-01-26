Neither Baskets Nor Shelves: A Smarter, Space-Saving Way To Store Paper Towels

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you don't have a lot of extra storage space for paper towels, it's time to get creative. They're an essential item to have around the home, especially when it comes to cleaning. Yet, the rolls are big, bulky, and can quickly take over a cabinet. Not everyone wants a big package of them sitting on the floor, either. Although some people turn to things like baskets or shelves, why not utilize forgotten space instead? One brilliant paper towel storage trick requires nothing more than hooks and bungee cords. Plus, it takes practically no time to put it all together.

Many of us have a closet or pantry door that's only being used for its intended purpose. But you can easily transform it into a spot for storing paper towels using the hooks and cords. This hack works on a wall, too, if there isn't a door to spare — it just requires a couple of tweaks. Prior to gathering the supplies, measure your door to ensure you get the right-sized items. The first thing you need is a set of four over-the-door hooks, such as these Mars-Rock Over The Door Metal Hooks for $6.99. If you don't have a pair of bungee cords lying around, you can buy them online as well, like these 80-inch Landlord Bungee Cords for under $16.