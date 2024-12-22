Dollar Tree Items That Create Extra Cabinet Storage Space On A Budget
If you're looking for ways to add extra storage space to your cabinets without spending a lot of money, Dollar Tree has some simple solutions that can help. With a few affordable items, you can improve your kitchen storage and organization game.
A common challenge with organizing kitchen cabinets is that while they may have a lot of space, they're often not used efficiently. You might have plenty of room, with no way to fill the space up vertically. It's hard to make the most of the height in your cabinets, and as a result, you could end up with a common cabinet conundrum: overcrowded shelves at the bottom, with plenty of unused space sitting above them.
A few inexpensive products from Dollar Tree can act as dividers, makeshift drawers, or even hangers to add some extra storage space between your existing shelves. This way, you can safely stack coffee mugs on top of plates, next to ingredients and lids without worrying about everything crashing down and breaking. It's a simple fix that can make a big difference in how you organize your space.
Three ways to use Dollar Tree items to organize cabinets
@cmoyer
Staying organized and saving space for less than $5! #dollartree #storagehacks #organizedhome #cabinetorganization♬ original sound - kardashianshulu
One simple upgrade is adding an extra shelf between your cabinet levels. Dollar Tree has wire cabinet shelves for just $1.25 each, which are perfect for creating more storage. You can easily stack mugs on top of bowls or vice versa, making the most of your cabinet's vertical space. It's a simple, budget-friendly way to keep things neat and make your cabinets work harder for you.
If you need a shallow storage solution for things like teabags, Dollar Tree has wire trays for just $1.25 and adhesive hooks for the same price. With these, you can create a makeshift drawer that hangs from a cabinet shelf. Just stick the adhesive hooks underneath your shelf, like TikTok user @cmoyer did, and voilà — extra storage without taking up precious cabinet space! It's a simple, clever hack that'll help you stay organized on a budget.
You can also use these adhesive hooks inside your cabinet to hang things like tumbler lids, which can be tricky to store. They're also great for organizing other awkward items, like measuring spoons or oven mitts. By sticking the hooks on the inside of your cabinet, either on its side or on the inside of the door, you create extra storage space for those items that don't fit easily on shelves. It's an easy way to keep your kitchen neat and make use of every little bit of space.