The Genius Coffee Mug Storage Gadget That Frees Up So Much Cabinet Space

Let's take a cabinet tour in a typical kitchen. Behind door number one we find stacks of matching dinner and salad plates, with coordinating salad and soup bowls nestled nicely together on the upper shelf. Door number two boasts sets of drinking glasses, tall and short separated into perfect rows. Now we come to door number three. A chaotic mishmash of dissimilar mugs, stacked haphazardly into a mug Tower of Pisa.

Mugs can be hard to keep organized. They don't match, there are often far too many, and frustratingly, they don't stack nicely. While we can't help with the first two issues, we found some kitchen gadgets from Amazon that can help you achieve perfectly stacked coffee mugs. Mug stackers are simply items placed in between two mugs for tidier stacking and are found in a variety of shapes and materials, and can be the perfect way to reorganize your kitchen cabinets.

This highly rated ELYPRO coffee mug organizer is around $25 for six, and comes in blue, black, and orange. This collapsible silicone option from Aifeedi doubles as a coaster and costs $15 for a three-pack. SCQIPA has an attractive wooden option for around $10 for three, or $18 for six. Whichever you choose, it can certainly help you get your coffee (or tea) cups in order.