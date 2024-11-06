The Genius Coffee Mug Storage Gadget That Frees Up So Much Cabinet Space
Let's take a cabinet tour in a typical kitchen. Behind door number one we find stacks of matching dinner and salad plates, with coordinating salad and soup bowls nestled nicely together on the upper shelf. Door number two boasts sets of drinking glasses, tall and short separated into perfect rows. Now we come to door number three. A chaotic mishmash of dissimilar mugs, stacked haphazardly into a mug Tower of Pisa.
Mugs can be hard to keep organized. They don't match, there are often far too many, and frustratingly, they don't stack nicely. While we can't help with the first two issues, we found some kitchen gadgets from Amazon that can help you achieve perfectly stacked coffee mugs. Mug stackers are simply items placed in between two mugs for tidier stacking and are found in a variety of shapes and materials, and can be the perfect way to reorganize your kitchen cabinets.
This highly rated ELYPRO coffee mug organizer is around $25 for six, and comes in blue, black, and orange. This collapsible silicone option from Aifeedi doubles as a coaster and costs $15 for a three-pack. SCQIPA has an attractive wooden option for around $10 for three, or $18 for six. Whichever you choose, it can certainly help you get your coffee (or tea) cups in order.
How to organize your mug cabinet
The first step towards an organized mug cabinet is decluttering as much as possible. Toss any chipped or broken mugs and store seasonal offerings with corresponding holiday decor so they don't take up space year-round. Mugs are often the most difficult of the kitchen crockery to declutter because they can have sentimental value. If there are mugs you never use but don't want to donate, simply store them somewhere else.These include mugs you got on vacation that are too small for practical use, or delicate tea cups handed down from your grandmother. Keep them in the attic, or on display in a china cabinet. Once you've whittled the selection down to mugs you actually use, it's time to start stacking!
This Instagram reel from @tidymess_dxb shows you just how the ELYPRO coffee mug storage solution works. Simply place the stacker on the bottom mug and place another mug on top. Check to make sure the top mug isn't going to easily topple and adjust if necessary. If you have any matching mugs in your collection, stack these together. The gadget is adjustable, but works best with similarly sized mugs. These nifty mug stackers will free up coveted cabinet space and take up little space when not in use.
Now that your mug cabinet is perfectly organized, it's time to see what's behind cabinet door number four ... Stanley water bottles! We'll leave that for another article.